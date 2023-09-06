What's new

North Korea would pay ‘price’ if it supplies Russia with weapons, US says

North Korea would pay ‘price’ if it supplies Russia with weapons, US says​

White House adviser says Russia-North Korea arms negotiations are ‘actively advancing’, warns Pyongyang against deal.

2022-09-25T153117Z_133390203_RC2V9V9KS2B3_RTRMADP_3_UKRAINE-CRISIS-USA.jpg

'This is not going to reflect well on North Korea,' US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says of a possible weapons deal between North Korea and Russia [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Published On 5 Sep 20235 Sep 2023

A top White House official has said North Korea would pay “a price” if it sells weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, after Washington warned that Pyongyang was in talks with Moscow about a potential arms deal.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the United States believes the negotiations between North Korea and Russia are “actively advancing”.

“Providing weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield to attack grain silos and the heating infrastructure of major cities as we head into winter, to try to conquer territory that belongs to a modern sovereign nation – this is not going to reflect well on North Korea, and they will pay a price for this in the international community,” Sullivan told reporters.

His comments come after another official in US President Joe Biden’s administration said on Monday that Washington expected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has refused to comment on the US claims, stressing that it has “nothing to say” about reports of potential direct talks between the two leaders.

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea and met with Kim in July. Kim and Putin also exchanged letters last month vowing to bolster relations between their two countries.

On Tuesday, US Department of State spokesperson Vedant Patel also warned North Korea against providing weapons to Russia, telling reporters that Moscow’s turn to Pyongyang for arms shows the effectiveness of US sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

“Russia has been forced to search desperately around the world for weapons it can use in its war in Ukraine because of our sanctions and export controls and the effects that those have had,” Patel said.
Asked what potential consequences Washington would impose on Pyongyang should weapons be sent to Moscow, Patel did not provide details but said the US would “take appropriate steps as necessary” in coordination with its partners.

Last year, the US accused North Korea of covertly shipping artillery shells to Russia – an allegation that was denied by both Moscow and Pyongyang.

On Tuesday, Sullivan said the Biden administration will continue to push to “dissuade the North Koreans” from providing Russia with weapons.

“We will continue to call on North Korea to abide by its public commitments not to supply weapons to Russia that will end up killing Ukrainians,” he said.

Pavel Felgenhauer, a defence and military analyst, told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that it is “possible” that Putin could meet with Kim next week when he travels to Vladivostok, a city in the far east of Russia, for an economic forum.

“Right now, it seems the relationships between Moscow and Pyongyang are blooming,” Felgenhauer said. “Both sides have things to offer each other, and both sides are under Western pressure and sanctions, so they seem to be natural allies.”

The US has been warning its competitors and adversaries – including China – against helping Russia in its military offensive in Ukraine.

Washington has provided Kyiv with billions of dollars in military, humanitarian and budgetary aid since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

The Biden administration also has imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow to penalise it for the war.

After failing to capture the Ukrainian capital in the early weeks of the invasion, Russia has limited its war goals to occupying eastern parts of the country. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive earlier this year but has only made modest gains against Russian forces.

“Ukraine’s armed forces have not achieved their goals on any front,” Russia’s Ministry of Defence quoted Shoigu as saying on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intense fighting has broken out in recent days in the southeastern Zaporizhia region of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War think-tank said on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops have advanced beyond some of the anti-tank ditches and dense minefields in Zaporizhia, appearing to make progress through the Russian defences.

Ukraine also has been stepping up its cross-border attacks inside Russia.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, said on Tuesday that at least one person was killed as a result of “repeated shelling” from Ukraine.

I wonder what price, to resume the Korean War? The Korean War technically is not over yet, it's just temperorily halted by an armistice.
 
North Korea, tiny country, has better own military cutting edge technology than Big Russia.

Truly, North Korea is Best Korea.
 
How grotesque and hypocritical and barbaric Muricans can be?

The Muricans created and nursed the war via Nobel Gold Medalist Obama and crafted by McCain and Victoria Nuland was their running dog.

And then blaming Russia who had to defend the russian speakers after Russia realised he was being betrayed by Merkel who only wanted to buy time to arm and trained Ukraine Nazis to do atrocities as directed by Nuland and Murica.

Then NATO and Murica can go and arm Ukraine while trying to prevent all other countries in arming Russia to crush the Nazis of Ukraine.


monkey-happy.gif



You think Murica can continue to bluff and lie to the world that Murica duaduakee?
Hokkien saying that the cojones the biggest and baddest?

Largely because Murica only pull down own pants and look down and not realising others might have
the bigger one , with the most bang and fire power.

NOT ONLY NORTH KOREA, CHINA MUST STEP IN AND HELP RUSSIA TO FINISH OFF UKRAINE NAZIS AND AFTER THAT, THE REST OF THE NAZIS IN NATO AND GERMANY AND FINALLY IN MURICA AS WELL

You think HIMARS the biggest and baddest with 70++ km range and CEB 10meters?
AND REMEMBER CHINA INDUSTRIAL PROWESS CAN CHURN OUT
PHL-191 AND FIREDRAGONS LIKE COOKIES AND DIMSUMS.
of range 300++km and CEPs of 1 meter.

0 WhatsApp Image 2022-09-21 at 21.20.43.jpeg





0 WhatsApp Image 2022-09-21 at 21.20.43.jpeg











www.news9live.com





and Chinese suicide drones by the hundreds of boxes?￰ﾟﾤﾔ?￰ﾟﾘﾆ?￰ﾟﾘﾆ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ?￰ﾟﾏﾔ️? Get thousands and tens of thousands of Chinese FH-901 suicide drones.




Get a hundred boxes to start with

FVXRZSyaUAAJVpi







https://inf.news/en/military/e216edc4350d07ad049b992cf0b50fd4.html

China should gift Russia with 500 such boxes for a start.

FVXRZS1aAAAfOge





Or of CHinese boots on the ground alongside of Russia
whatsapp-image-2022-05-24-at-12-59-24-pm-jpeg.876297


And of course


I bet China 24/7 and overtime ramping up production of Firedragons and drones and more in readiness to send to Russia and in preparation for Reunion with Taiwan. 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳

Putin must get and use this to. Denazified demilitarised Ukraine 😆😆😆🙏🙏p🙏https://eurasiantimes.com/chinas-tb-001-twin-tailed-scorpion-combat-uav-spotted/ 🥁🥁🥁

China’s Tengoen TB-001 drone was photographed recently carrying a full load of air-to-ground munitions of missiles and bombs, indicating the force-multiplier effect the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) can have on the battlefield. The photo of the drone was shared over multiple social media and Twitter accounts, which showed the drone carrying twelve AGM ordnance – five each on each wing and two air-to-surface missiles on launcher racks on the underside. 🥁🥁🥁Bomber Drone!



The TB-001, often known as the ‘twin-tailed scorpion,’ was developed by the Sichuan-based Tengoen Technology. Distinguished by its twin-tail booms and first launched in September 2017, it has a range of about 6,000-8,000 kilometers and a maximum flight time of 35 hours.

14-2-scaled.jpg




It has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of over 3,000 kg and a service ceiling of 32808 feet. It also has an unusually positioned three-propeller configuration, with one on each wing and the other a push-propeller at the end of the main fuselage.

This flight altitude is higher than the effective interception range of the short-range surface-to-air missiles, improving the operational safety of the UCAV.

https://www.janes.com/defence-news/...mproves-tw328-a-ucav-weapon-carrying-ability+
+
+
04 JULY 2023

Tengden improves TW328-A UCAV weapon-carrying ability​

by Akhil Kadidal & Rahul Udoshi

bsp_59004-jdw-22366.jpeg





Tengden's improved TW328-A (TB-A) unmanned combat aerial vehicle is being equipped to carry a wide variety of air-launched weapons. The weapons displayed in this image were confirmed to have been integrated with the TW328 series during a test flight on 26 June. (Janes)

The Tengden TW328-A Scorpion A (TB-A) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) is being improved for enhanced flight performance and to carry a larger weapons load.

The TW328-A is a larger version of the Tengden TB-001 Scorpion UCAV that is operational with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

In imagery aired by the state-owned broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV), on 26 June, Tengden showed its improved TW328-A and TB-001 series of UCAVs, equipped with a range of air-launched weaponry. A Janes analysis of the imagery has found that the improved TW328-A has seven weapon hardpoints – three of which are triple- or dual-weapon launchers. Earlier models of the TB-001, including an older TW328-A variant, have four hardpoints. Only two of these could support the dual carriage and launch of weapons.

The aircraft subsequently conducted a flight test on 26 June. The broadcaster described this as China's first “technical demonstration flight”. The broadcaster added that the test was to assess the platform's ability to operate in close formations while carrying a wide variety of munitions.

The TW328, which is designated as the TB-001 in PLA service, has emerged as an important unmanned platform for the PLA. Since September 2022 the PLA has conducted at least 16 known sorties using TB-001s in Taiwan's air-defence identification zone (ADIZ). Japan has also recorded multiple incursions by TB-001s into its ADIZ during this period.


monkey-happy.gif


FAz3.gif

+

CHINA MUST SEND 100 TW328-A (AND FIREDRAGONS+
++
ar_mrl_phl03_m1.jpg


AND ARTILLERY AMMO AND CUTE BABY DRONES QN202s
1688547570525.jpeg

+
TO RUSSIA THAT THE DENAZIFICATION AND DEMILITARISATION OF UKRAINE AND NATO BE CONCLUDED ASAP



and Chinese suicide drones by the hundreds of boxes
🤔🤔🤔😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣🏔️🐲

Get thousands and tens of thousands of Chinese FH-901 suicide drones.
Get a hundred boxes to start with

FH-901 carry 10 times the bang of Switchblade, much longer loitering time and can carry out swarming attacks.
That will make Murican Switchblade look like a switchblade brought to a machine gun fight.
 
The Americans have total sanctions on North Korea, what more sanctions can the US impose?

Pakistan wants to learn from North Korea.
 
that picture tells the story with the dollar sign and star of david, rothschild federal reserve and the heads remind me of that movie evil dead. where did you get that image whats it called.
 
Ok
 
DF41 said:
How grotesque and hypocritical and barbaric Muricans can be?

The Muricans created and nursed the war via Nobel Gold Medalist Obama and crafted by McCain and Victoria Nuland was their running dog.

And then blaming Russia who had to defend the russian speakers after Russia realised he was being betrayed by Merkel who only wanted to buy time to arm and trained Ukraine Nazis to do atrocities as directed by Nuland and Murica.

Then NATO and Murica can go and arm Ukraine while trying to prevent all other countries in arming Russia to crush the Nazis of Ukraine.


monkey-happy.gif



You think Murica can continue to bluff and lie to the world that Murica duaduakee?
Hokkien saying that the cojones the biggest and baddest?

Largely because Murica only pull down own pants and look down and not realising others might have
the bigger one , with the most bang and fire power.

NOT ONLY NORTH KOREA, CHINA MUST STEP IN AND HELP RUSSIA TO FINISH OFF UKRAINE NAZIS AND AFTER THAT, THE REST OF THE NAZIS IN NATO AND GERMANY AND FINALLY IN MURICA AS WELL

You think HIMARS the biggest and baddest with 70++ km range and CEB 10meters?
AND REMEMBER CHINA INDUSTRIAL PROWESS CAN CHURN OUT
PHL-191 AND FIREDRAGONS LIKE COOKIES AND DIMSUMS.
of range 300++km and CEPs of 1 meter.

0 WhatsApp Image 2022-09-21 at 21.20.43.jpeg





0 WhatsApp Image 2022-09-21 at 21.20.43.jpeg











www.news9live.com





and Chinese suicide drones by the hundreds of boxes?￰ﾟﾤﾔ?￰ﾟﾘﾆ?￰ﾟﾘﾆ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ?￰ﾟﾏﾔ️? Get thousands and tens of thousands of Chinese FH-901 suicide drones.




Get a hundred boxes to start with

FVXRZSyaUAAJVpi







https://inf.news/en/military/e216edc4350d07ad049b992cf0b50fd4.html

China should gift Russia with 500 such boxes for a start.

FVXRZS1aAAAfOge





Or of CHinese boots on the ground alongside of Russia
whatsapp-image-2022-05-24-at-12-59-24-pm-jpeg.876297


And of course


I bet China 24/7 and overtime ramping up production of Firedragons and drones and more in readiness to send to Russia and in preparation for Reunion with Taiwan. 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳

Putin must get and use this to. Denazified demilitarised Ukraine 😆😆😆🙏🙏p🙏https://eurasiantimes.com/chinas-tb-001-twin-tailed-scorpion-combat-uav-spotted/ 🥁🥁🥁

China’s Tengoen TB-001 drone was photographed recently carrying a full load of air-to-ground munitions of missiles and bombs, indicating the force-multiplier effect the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) can have on the battlefield. The photo of the drone was shared over multiple social media and Twitter accounts, which showed the drone carrying twelve AGM ordnance – five each on each wing and two air-to-surface missiles on launcher racks on the underside. 🥁🥁🥁Bomber Drone!



The TB-001, often known as the ‘twin-tailed scorpion,’ was developed by the Sichuan-based Tengoen Technology. Distinguished by its twin-tail booms and first launched in September 2017, it has a range of about 6,000-8,000 kilometers and a maximum flight time of 35 hours.

14-2-scaled.jpg




It has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of over 3,000 kg and a service ceiling of 32808 feet. It also has an unusually positioned three-propeller configuration, with one on each wing and the other a push-propeller at the end of the main fuselage.

This flight altitude is higher than the effective interception range of the short-range surface-to-air missiles, improving the operational safety of the UCAV.

https://www.janes.com/defence-news/...mproves-tw328-a-ucav-weapon-carrying-ability+
+
+
04 JULY 2023

Tengden improves TW328-A UCAV weapon-carrying ability​

by Akhil Kadidal & Rahul Udoshi

bsp_59004-jdw-22366.jpeg





Tengden's improved TW328-A (TB-A) unmanned combat aerial vehicle is being equipped to carry a wide variety of air-launched weapons. The weapons displayed in this image were confirmed to have been integrated with the TW328 series during a test flight on 26 June. (Janes)

The Tengden TW328-A Scorpion A (TB-A) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) is being improved for enhanced flight performance and to carry a larger weapons load.

The TW328-A is a larger version of the Tengden TB-001 Scorpion UCAV that is operational with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

In imagery aired by the state-owned broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV), on 26 June, Tengden showed its improved TW328-A and TB-001 series of UCAVs, equipped with a range of air-launched weaponry. A Janes analysis of the imagery has found that the improved TW328-A has seven weapon hardpoints – three of which are triple- or dual-weapon launchers. Earlier models of the TB-001, including an older TW328-A variant, have four hardpoints. Only two of these could support the dual carriage and launch of weapons.

The aircraft subsequently conducted a flight test on 26 June. The broadcaster described this as China's first “technical demonstration flight”. The broadcaster added that the test was to assess the platform's ability to operate in close formations while carrying a wide variety of munitions.

The TW328, which is designated as the TB-001 in PLA service, has emerged as an important unmanned platform for the PLA. Since September 2022 the PLA has conducted at least 16 known sorties using TB-001s in Taiwan's air-defence identification zone (ADIZ). Japan has also recorded multiple incursions by TB-001s into its ADIZ during this period.


monkey-happy.gif


FAz3.gif

+

CHINA MUST SEND 100 TW328-A (AND FIREDRAGONS+
++
ar_mrl_phl03_m1.jpg


AND ARTILLERY AMMO AND CUTE BABY DRONES QN202s
1688547570525.jpeg

+
TO RUSSIA THAT THE DENAZIFICATION AND DEMILITARISATION OF UKRAINE AND NATO BE CONCLUDED ASAP



and Chinese suicide drones by the hundreds of boxes
🤔🤔🤔😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣🏔️🐲

Get thousands and tens of thousands of Chinese FH-901 suicide drones.
Get a hundred boxes to start with

FH-901 carry 10 times the bang of Switchblade, much longer loitering time and can carry out swarming attacks.
That will make Murican Switchblade look like a switchblade brought to a machine gun fight.
Click to expand...

https:// t. me/two_majors/11801

🖕🖕🖕🤮🤮🤮😡😡😡

US control of the narrative (at least in the west) means that few understand that basic truth - that the the US wanted and provoked the war.

⭐ The west was deceived into supporting yet another evil American war, this time with the added dimension of nuclear brinkmanship threatening the life of every terrestrial organism. All to suck Moscow into another draining military quagmire so war plans can be safely drawn up against China while advancing US energy interests in Europe and building support for US military alliances. It’s almost too evil to take in. There aren’t really words for it.

Two Majors


https:// t. me/ukraine_watch/8295

❗Chinese singer Wang Fang sings Katyusha (a popular Soviet song, one of the informal symbols of the WWII) on the balcony of the Mariupol Theatre.

In China itself and in other countries around the world, more than 4 million viewers have already watched it on various mobile platforms.

The news of the Chinese bloggers' trip to Mariupol and Crimea has caused a stir in China: Internet users are fiercely discussing the Wang Fang's performance of the legendary Katyusha - a song known to every Chinese - on the walls of the Mariupol theatre, which is being rebuilt. For the Chinese, the Katyusha is a symbol of the heroism and invincibility of the Soviet and now Russian people.

For most Chinese, the conflict in Ukraine is a precursor to the war being waged by the United States and its allies against China itself. That's why a group of Chinese patriotic bloggers, invited by the Russian Telegram channel Ukraine.ru, decided to travel to Russia and, on their return, tell their subscribers and viewers about the real causes of the conflict.

@ukraine_watch
[08/09, 12:51] .: A long video for those who are interested in the historical facts & events that led to the war & devastation in Ukraine. Google Jeffrey Sachs to establish his background that’ll lend credibility to his lonely fight against the evils of his own country leaders. Pls delete if this is of no interest to you though it’ll give us a better of understanding of how the US operates & how small countries like Spore face the problems of having to balance & remain neutral for the sake of its own national security & survival. And that’s another big subject for Sporeans to ponder on. Are we and should we continue to place too much of dependence on the US? Can we continue to rely on the solidarity of ASEAN whose stance to remain neutral is constantly being tested by the US who would pressure the weaker nations to stand up and be counted.

📸 Watch this video on Facebook https://fb.watch/mWnpHEqvBd/?mibextid=j8LeHn
[08/09, 13:50] : 👏👏👏👍👍👍🗻🐲
 
Ukraine has right to defend from aggressor Russia. Thousands of innocent civilians are killed by Russians.
NATO and U.S.A should provide latest weapons for Ukraine to defend land. Need to teach lesson to russia.
It's right time U.S.A and NATO attack north Korea and disarm them. North Korea is big threat for peace
 
US liberated South Korea in the face of heavy communist odds in the 1950s and South Korea has become a prosperous country in time. US has also imposed heavy sanctions on North Korea and reduced it to an impoverished state.

Yet you claim that US is all talk. It is not wise to tempt US to damage North Korea even further because numerous innocents will die in the process. North Korea is not a landlocked country like Afghanistan and US is not shrinking its army like it was in the 1950s. Times have changed.

@K_Bin_W
 
At least US won't be able to do a regime change there as their army stands behind Kim Jong Un unlike other countries where army chiefs stand ready to serve.
 
