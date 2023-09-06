North Korea would pay ‘price’ if it supplies Russia with weapons, US says​

Tengden improves TW328-A UCAV weapon-carrying ability​

China's Tengoen TB-001 drone was photographed recently carrying a full load of air-to-ground munitions of missiles and bombs, indicating the force-multiplier effect the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) can have on the battlefield. The photo of the drone was shared over multiple social media and Twitter accounts, which showed the drone carrying twelve AGM ordnance – five each on each wing and two air-to-surface missiles on launcher racks on the underside.

Bomber Drone!

The TB-001, often known as the 'twin-tailed scorpion,' was developed by the Sichuan-based Tengoen Technology. Distinguished by its twin-tail booms and first launched in September 2017, it has a range of about 6,000-8,000 kilometers and a maximum flight time of 35 hours.

It has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of over 3,000 kg and a service ceiling of 32808 feet. It also has an unusually positioned three-propeller configuration, with one on each wing and the other a push-propeller at the end of the main fuselage.

This flight altitude is higher than the effective interception range of the short-range surface-to-air missiles, improving the operational safety of the UCAV.

04 JULY 2023
by Akhil Kadidal & Rahul Udoshi

Tengden's improved TW328-A (TB-A) unmanned combat aerial vehicle is being equipped to carry a wide variety of air-launched weapons. The weapons displayed in this image were confirmed to have been integrated with the TW328 series during a test flight on 26 June. (Janes)

The Tengden TW328-A Scorpion A (TB-A) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) is being improved for enhanced flight performance and to carry a larger weapons load.

The TW328-A is a larger version of the Tengden TB-001 Scorpion UCAV that is operational with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

In imagery aired by the state-owned broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV), on 26 June, Tengden showed its improved TW328-A and TB-001 series of UCAVs, equipped with a range of air-launched weaponry. Aanalysis of the imagery has found that the improved TW328-A has seven weapon hardpoints – three of which are triple- or dual-weapon launchers. Earlier models of the TB-001, including an older TW328-A variant, have four hardpoints. Only two of these could support the dual carriage and launch of weapons.

The aircraft subsequently conducted a flight test on 26 June. The broadcaster described this as China's first "technical demonstration flight". The broadcaster added that the test was to assess the platform's ability to operate in close formations while carrying a wide variety of munitions.

The TW328, which is designated as the TB-001 in PLA service, has emerged as an important unmanned platform for the PLA. Since September 2022 the PLA has conducted at least 16 known sorties using TB-001s in Taiwan's air-defence identification zone (ADIZ). Japan has also recorded multiple incursions by TB-001s into its ADIZ during this period.

Get thousands and tens of thousands of Chinese FH-901 suicide drones.

Get a hundred boxes to start with

FH-901 carry 10 times the bang of Switchblade, much longer loitering time and can carry out swarming attacks.

That will make Murican Switchblade look like a switchblade brought to a machine gun fight.