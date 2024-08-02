news - denel

What's new

Hello

i wanted to let the forum know that my father, who was known under here as denel. Passed away last October and was buried next to his best friend, jamal in the moslem cemetery in Zeerust.

I was going through his notes. He had the user id noted with password on the monitor when i visited him.

He always was very happy to have been on this forum.

Just wanted to let the forum know and those who knew him, he was very fond of this forum. His eyesight had completely failed at the end and he passed away due to heart issues.

Best to the forum.
 
RIP
Sorry to know about the passing of your beloved father. Very informative person and a big heart.

Regards.
 
Saddening news. Bless your dad and family. I recall he was an anti-Zionist Jew. He believed in God like a Muslim. Since October of last year it has become apparent there are others like him.
 
RIP! He was one of the most insightful members here... I was wondering what happened to him. May he find peace!
 
Rest in peace, denel was a knowledgeable member. My condolences to you and your family.
 

