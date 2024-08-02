news - denel

Hello



i wanted to let the forum know that my father, who was known under here as denel. Passed away last October and was buried next to his best friend, jamal in the moslem cemetery in Zeerust.



I was going through his notes. He had the user id noted with password on the monitor when i visited him.



He always was very happy to have been on this forum.



Just wanted to let the forum know and those who knew him, he was very fond of this forum. His eyesight had completely failed at the end and he passed away due to heart issues.



Best to the forum.