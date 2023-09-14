"Nawaz Sharif Will Work With Establishment" - Azma Bukhari

Neelo
Nawaz not to ‘adopt anti-establishment stance’
Nawaz not to ‘adopt anti-establishment stance’ | The Express Tribune
Party spokesperson says PML-N supreme leader will focus on public issues upon his return in October
tribune.com.pk
Upon his return to Pakistan in October, ahead of the upcoming general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not adopt an anti-establishment stance. This was said by PML-N spokesperson for the Punjab province, Azma Bukhari, on Sunday.
Nawaz Sharif was serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case when he was granted rare permission to receive medical treatment abroad in view of a debilitating medical condition in October 2019, during the rule of the PTI.