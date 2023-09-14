What's new

"Nawaz Sharif Will Work With Establishment" - Azma Bukhari

Nawaz not to ‘adopt anti-establishment stance’​


Nawaz not to ‘adopt anti-establishment stance’ | The Express Tribune

Party spokesperson says PML-N supreme leader will focus on public issues upon his return in October
Upon his return to Pakistan in October, ahead of the upcoming general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not adopt an anti-establishment stance. This was said by PML-N spokesperson for the Punjab province, Azma Bukhari, on Sunday.

Nawaz Sharif was serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case when he was granted rare permission to receive medical treatment abroad in view of a debilitating medical condition in October 2019, during the rule of the PTI.
 
Its gonna be a partnership of looting just like we had Gen Kiyani, Zardari, CJ Ifthikar
trio. Now Pak will get trio of Gen Whisky, Mota Nawaja and Cheap Justice Faiz Esa to carry
on looting on whatever is left.
 
More from the article

“People are frustrated with all political parties right now. All political parties have let them down. They are also not ready to listen to criticism of Imran Khan. Our supporters might feel reenergized by Nawaz’s return, but otherwise, there would be a growing sense of resentment.”

He suggested that the party should postpone Nawaz’s return until the economic crisis subsides.

“Only then should we bring Nawaz Sharif into the picture. If Nawaz returns and is granted bail, people will perceive it as a 'fixed match' between the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and the PML-N."

"But if Mian Sahib is denied bail, the party will be forced to take an offensive stance, which will once again shift the focus to the PML-N. In such times, parties should maintain a low profile and avoid becoming their own enemies,” he said.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
 
tribune.com.pk

tribune.com.pk

Well, he has no choice to enjoy the power. His court cases are lethal and failed to provide any evidence in his cases to prove himself innocent. He will join the new road plan.... India-Saudi trade belt. I wonder why Bloome is so busy to clear the path for Nawaz Sharif. If this news is true, Suadi and GCC want Nawaz to deal with India to benefit Pak trade routes. And push Pakistan to let GCC to invest in Kashmir and rest in peace . .... Seems CPEC is heading to its failure.
 
Well, he has no choice to enjoy the power. His court cases are lethal and failed to provide any evidence in his cases to prove himself innocent.
So we can all agree that by 2019 the military was wanting Imran Khan removed.

The only reason Nawaz Bhagora was allowed to leave was because of the GHQ pressure.
 
So we can all agree that by 2019 the military was wanting Imran Khan removed.

The only reason Nawaz Bhagora was allowed to leave was because of the GHQ pressure.
Before 2018 election, Bajwa reached out to these twin brothers to keep them in power... Shahbaz agreed but Nawaz chickened out ... IK was never an establishment favorite ..
 
Zahir baat hai, jin say deal kar kay araha hai unhi kay khilaf thori bolay ga gonglu?

BTW, taking bets right now for how long it takes for him and the estab to start a fight again.

I give it 12 months tops.

Put your bets in people.
 
Dunya News is one of Whisky Munir's corrupted news platforms. In recent weeks they have been going full tilt in their pro-PML-N media coverage.

Just look at the revolting coverage they're giving to the fat, absconding convict:

dunyanews.tv

PML-N gearing up to make Nawaz Sharif's return historic

Party leaders say only Nawaz Sharif can alleviate economic sufferings of the masses
dunyanews.tv

There truly is no hope when all organs are rotten to the core - politicians, judiciary, media and the khaki criminals.
 
If Nawaz returns and is granted bail, people will perceive it as a 'fixed match' between the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and the PML-N."
Its already a fixed match, Nawaz bought in Asim Whisky and now Whisky will return the favour
to make Mota Nawaja PM.

Cheap Justice Faiz Esa is already onboard, Nawaz will most likely be under house arrest in his Raiwaind
Palace until Faiiz Esa gets rid of his cases. Then Elections will be rigged by Napak Bhouj/ISI to bring in
Mota Nawaja with simple majority.
 
They're all like peons of the Deep State. They're all on "need to know and be used" basis.....
 
Before 2018 election, Bajwa reached out to these twin brothers to keep them in power... Shahbaz agreed but Nawaz chickened out ... IK was never an establishment favorite ..
That's evident now more than ever.
 
Zahir baat hai, jin say deal kar kay araha hai unhi kay khilaf thori bolay ga gonglu?

BTW, taking bets right now for how long it takes for him and the estab to start a fight again.

I give it 12 months tops.

Put your bets in people.
5 yrs

Nawaz sharif has the ability to adopt
 
Its gonna be a partnership of looting just like we had Gen Kiyani, Zardari, CJ Ifthikar
trio. Now Pak will get trio of Gen Whisky, Mota Nawaja and Cheap Justice Faiz Esa to carry
on looting on whatever is left.
There is nothing left to loot. A crappy airline that no one wants to buy? Nothing else .. they can all take turns to sit on the chair.. to what end it will now benefit them only allah would know….
 
Its already a fixed match, Nawaz bought in Asim Whisky and now Whisky will return the favour
to make Mota Nawaja PM.

Cheap Justice Faiz Esa is already onboard, Nawaz will most likely be under house arrest in his Raiwaind
Palace until Faiiz Esa gets rid of his cases. Then Elections will be rigged by Napak Bhouj/ISI to bring in
Mota Nawaja with simple majority.
But let's face the elephant in the room

Not even mushi was able to rig elections with total control

Nawaz sharif has a decent support that's the only way it's going to work
 
There is nothing left to loot.
These snakes are not filled up yet, they will sell whatever is left.
Not even mushi was able to rig elections with total control
Mushi time was different, now we have a mental case who is controlling
every institution. Nawaz support is just in your head, do a free & fair election
then we will find out.
 

