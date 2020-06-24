What's new

National Space Program

Govt Launching National Space Program to Raise $700 Million

The government is planning to raise $700 million for the National Space Program (NSP) by limiting foreign satellite services.

The National Command Authority (NCA), headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has already approved the NSP. After his approval, the federal cabinet has also accorded the policy guidelines, which has the potential to raise $600-700 million by 2030.

Other countries in Asia like Bangladesh, India, and China have already restricted the use of foreign satellites due to their higher expenses, and now they have successful local satellite services. Meanwhile, Pakistan Satellite Services is accumulating an annual deficit of $22.48 million (Rs. 3.5 billion) due to the complete absence of regulations.

At present, the capacity usage in Pakistan is approximately 2200MHz, out of which 21 percent is on Pakistani satellites, and rest is on foreign satellites. The country is paying an annual sum of $35 to $45 million to satellite providers in this regard
 
105484909_2828952463899100_4503891920129911391_o.jpg
 
The Strategic Plans Division (SPD) prepared a summary for prime minister’s review in March 2019 to address the voids related to sustainability of the National Space Programme (NSP), which was an all-encompassing programme envisaging developments in the field of space and having direct linkages with the strategic programme.

The National Command Authority (NCA), headed by the prime minister, has already approved the NSP. The entire edifice of the space programme is based on reducing reliance on foreign and domestic funding. As such, the revenue-earning satellite services being provided by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) need to be fully utilised. However, this is not happening at present, primarily due to the unregulated domestic satellite market.

Currently, the total satellite capacity usage in Pakistan is approximately 2,200MHz, out of which 21% is on Pakistani satellites and the rest is on foreign satellites.

In financial terms, a minimum of $35-40 million per year is going out of the country and default on the part of users of Pakistani satellites, in the absence of regulations, has piled up to $22.48 million.

Countries around the world like India, China and Bangladesh have prohibited the use of foreign satellite systems, thereby granting regulatory and financial protection to their own space programmes.

The prime minister had constituted an inter-ministerial committee, chaired by the federal minister for information technology and telecommunication, tasked with coming up with an agreed framework and making recommendations.

The prime minister, after examining recommendations of the committee, directed that the IT ministry, in consultation with the SPD, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other stakeholders, may develop policy options with clear recommendations and present the same to the federal cabinet along with an analysis of some key points.

Based on recommendations of the committee, the draft policy directive for the provision of satellite services in Pakistan has the potential to raise $600-700 million for the NSP till 2030, besides having indirect benefits related to the advancement of indigenous space technology, the IT ministry told the cabinet.

“This summary was presented to the cabinet which, after discussion, asked for placing it before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). The summary has been sent to the economic decision-making body. This is in national interest and in line with similar policies in a number of countries. It will save foreign exchange and help utilise the investment made in the national satellite programme,” said IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

Published in The Express Tribune, July 3rd, 2020.
 
Experts from China and Pakistan attend the Belt and Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance Conference on Aerospace Education​


April 29, 2022

BEIJING, Apr 28 (APP): With the approaching of the 7th Space Day of China, the 5th Anniversary Conference of the International Forum on Aerospace Education and Belt and Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance (BRAIA) successfully concluded online recently in China.

Prof. Zhang Weihong, member of the Chinese Academy of Science and Vice President of Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), Ms. Feng Chunping, Vice Chairman of Governing Board of Chinese Society of Astronautics (CSA), Liu Baoping, Deputy Director of Education Department of Shaanxi Provincial Government, Ms. Jiang Hui, Counsellor of China National Space Administration to Russia, Ms. Yu Qi, Secretary-General of Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

Over 100 representatives of BRAIA members and international organizations, including the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs attended the meeting. The conference was presided by Prof. Zhang Fuli, Director of Office of International Cooperation and Dean of International College, NPU, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Experts and scholars from Pakistani universities, which are important partners of NPU in South Asia, attended the conference and made reports.

Dr. Adnan Maqsood from National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) made a work report, indicating that NUST has achieved fruitful results through close cooperation with BRAIA and a group of Chinese universities including NPU in the past five years. For example, since October 2020, scholars from Pakistani universities have been actively engaged in joint research seed fund projects initiated by BRAIA in aerodynamics, composite and microsatellite. Moreover, during the difficult time of fighting against COVID-19, the Permanent Secretariat of BRAIA has been keeping close touch with NUST.

The Permanent Secretariat office in NPU managed to offer a batch of masks to NUST, hoping that BRAIA members will overcome the difficult time hand in hand.
Besides, Dr. Adnan Maqsood also promoted an upcoming internship program for international students this summer. Essentially, the notion of this internship for international students is to acclimatize them with hi-tech research labs. Moreover, the opportunity will also enable foreign students to learn from the industry experts besides gaining hands-on experience.

The program is open to university students from all BRAIA members, and plays a huge role in promoting talent exchange in aerospace and other fields among different countries.

In addition, on the conference, Rehan Abdul Baqi, Rector of Institute of Space Technology (IST), Pakistan also sent his wishes to celebrate the 5th anniversary of BRAIA. Prof. Najam Abbas Naqvi from IST made an academic report on the theme of Exploration and Practice of Multilateral Scientific Research and Aerospace Talents Cultivation.

Regarding the cooperation between NPU and Pakistani universities and research institutes, both sides have achieved fruitful results. Nowadays, NPU has maintained a close tie with National Engineering and Scientific Commission and more than ten universities including NUST, IST and Air University in Pakistan.

As the Permanent Secretariat of BRAIA, NPU has strongly supported NUST to take the leading role in South Asia as the first BRAIA Regional Development Center. This also demonstrates that Pakistan is one of the important countries that NPU endeavors to collaborate with according to its envisioned global footprint. NPU aims to enhance the competence building for Belt and Road countries and regions based on the consensus achieved and the joint efforts made together with BRAIA and partners in Pakistan.

Till now, BRAIA has 74 members from 22 countries on 6 continents around the world. It has held 33 large-scale cultural, scientific and technological exchange activities, from which more than 4500 teachers and students have benefited directly.

Looking into the future, as BRAIA Permanent Secretariat, NPU will further strengthen cooperation with Pakistani universities and research institutes in fields of scientific research, joint educational institutions, college-enterprise collaboration, etc. to deeply implement the Belt and Road initiative.
 
Why is a FA pass jarnal head of our space agency SUPARCO?

True that we have problems to fix but for someone who had a childhood dream to study space sciences it's very heart breaking that there is no future here.. Pakistan was the 3rd in Asia and 10th in the world to launch a rocket Rehbar-l in space in 1962, when scientists like prof.abdus salam and Dr. Salim Mehmud were leading.
Compared to India their Space agency ISRO was founded in 1969.Now they have thier satellite orbiting Mars and are planning to build reusable rockets and challenge Elon Musk.
 
ghazi52 said:
,..,.
Why is a FA pass jarnal head of our space agency SUPARCO?

True that we have problems to fix but for someone who had a childhood dream to study space sciences it's very heart breaking that there is no future here.. Pakistan was the 3rd in Asia and 10th in the world to launch a rocket Rehbar-l in space in 1962, when scientists like prof.abdus salam and Dr. Salim Mehmud were leading.
Compared to India their Space agency ISRO was founded in 1969.Now they have thier satellite orbiting Mars and are planning to build reusable rockets and challenge Elon Musk.
Because SUPARCO have a lot of space but nothing in it?
 
ghazi52 said:
Pakistan was the 3rd in Asia and 10th in the world to launch a rocket Rehbar-l in space in 1962, when scientists like prof.abdus salam and Dr. Salim Mehmud were leading.
Compared to India their Space agency ISRO was founded in 1969.Now they have thier satellite orbiting Mars and are planning to build reusable rockets and challenge Elon Musk.
That's a no brainer. Pakistan used to just launch US imported Nike Cajun rockets and was nowhere. It's program was just a token one like those of other small powers and less capable countries.

Indian Space Program was begun at first place with an aim to master launch technology. Intent indicates why China, India & Japan have full scale launch technology today while European states (except France) don't.

So no, making space agency in 1962 as a token symbol won't put SUPARCO 3rd in Asia, just as conducting a few seconds long suborbital human Spaceflight won't make Iranian human spaceflight capabilities superior to JAXA, ISRO, ESA who possess far bigger spacecraft and rockets for multi day long missions in higher orbits or Pakistan had more motoeays than India till late 2010s just because India didn't even start to build them before 2017.

Token messages mean nothing. Pak was a satellite state of US or China always and not a player.
 
Status of Pakistani Space program
Since we launched the Purchased mini Rocket up in Space.
Kit assembly Rocket

1686273003043.png
 
If it doesn’t serve GHQ interests then it’s of no concern….story of Pakistan.

At least now people are starting to question why.
 
1689426599154.png



On this post since 2018. One wonders what has he achieved in five glorious years of his tenure.
SUPARCO was ahead in 1960s. It was best. But our elite mafia destroyed it.

Pakistani rocket scientist Salim Mehmood and Sikandar Mehmood have both been the chairman of SUPARCO. During their time, a lot of work was done in Suparco, but the priority of every government from General Ayub to Zia's era was the nuclear program.
 
Indx-techs said:
That's a no brainer. Pakistan used to just launch US imported Nike Cajun rockets and was nowhere. It's program was just a token one like those of other small powers and less capable countries.

Indian Space Program was begun at first place with an aim to master launch technology. Intent indicates why China, India & Japan have full scale launch technology today while European states (except France) don't.

So no, making space agency in 1962 as a token symbol won't put SUPARCO 3rd in Asia, just as conducting a few seconds long suborbital human Spaceflight won't make Iranian human spaceflight capabilities superior to JAXA, ISRO, ESA who possess far bigger spacecraft and rockets for multi day long missions in higher orbits or Pakistan had more motoeays than India till late 2010s just because India didn't even start to build them before 2017.

Token messages mean nothing. Pak was a satellite state of US or China always and not a player.
India;s space program is highly tech sponsored by NASA .. in past and even now..
 
MM_Haider said:
India;s space program is highly tech sponsored by NASA .. in past and even now..
Neither of ISRO's tech has anything to do with NASA (but it had to do with France for engine development).

Among all major 6 space powers, its only Japan that actually is dependent upon US input. Rest others have gone far beyond reverse engineering back in 1980s.

It's just states like NoKo, Pak, Iran with little tech and R&D depend upon foreign inputs (and explains why their masters keep their abilities limited).
 
There are many Pakistani working in NASA. We have to hire them in SUPARCO.
 

