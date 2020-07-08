What's new

National Radio Telecommunication Corporation

National Radio Telecommunication Corporation

..National Radio Telecommunication Corporation the high tech industry engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment in Pakistan. NRTC is the pioneer in Telecommunication Equipment in Pakistan and leader in the field of communication for the last three decades. NRTC is producing high quality ruggedized products to be used in harsh environment such as defense services, Para / Auxiliary security services. Commercial products and versions for use by civil Telecommunications operators and civil organizations / establishments since 1966.





National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) is a World-Class ICT and electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers both in public and private sectors. We have built our business around our ability to offer creative and tailored solutions worldwide, providing the best total value while building premier customer relationships.

Since 1965, NRTC has been a highly stable and reliable partner for customers who require high-tech ICT equipment and solutions. Our success comes from the innovative value proposition we bring to electronic manufacturing. Proof of its uniqueness is in our enviable track record for decades.

At NRTC, we build lasting relationships with our customers through provisioning of quality solutions and unparalleled 24x7 support based upon commitment and dedication.


To provide our customers world class quality telecommunication equipment which meets all their operational requirements, in time, at affordable costs. User’s satisfaction is our top priority in the process chain, from receipt of raw material, through manufacturing and delivery, till final acceptance.




body_04_capabilities.jpg


Our mission is based on Unique Solutions through Innovation, at NRTC; we work for our customers to achieve this for both new and evolving product requirements.

At NRTC, We Meet Challenging Demands and excel in Competition by

- Continuous up-gradation and use of innovative concepts/ state of the art tools.
- Designing for Testing, Manufacturing, Process and Experiment.
- Continuous investment in testing equipment and skills enhancement for product development.


With its highly skilled design Team equipped with state of the art test equipment and development tools, our R&D is working on modern technologies and designing of wide array of complex telecom equipment, systems and solutions; which include:

- Communication Security Solutions
- Backbone Communication Solutions (microwave line of sight Systems)
- Total communication system solutions according to customers' needs
- Software Defined Radio System
- Integrated Land Mobile Radio Systems
- Customized Software Applications Development
- Switching equipment (TDM and IP based)
- Optical Communication Products



Tehy need to expand. Start building commercial products rather than limited use military products. Each military product should have a down scaled commercial used version that will not only generate profits for the organization but it will also reduce the cost of military procurement due to sharing of R&D and overhead costs.
 
They seem more of an assembler than manufacturer of anything.
 
They seem to be even importing even PCBs, so what are they R&Dn on?
 
You don't know what are these PCB boards and what are they used for. If you look for the other purchases like IC Flash, Diod, Swithes, emiter, led which indicate towards setting up PCBs. So it cant be that you import PCB and then imports it raw components as well.There are different level of manufacturing most likely they design the PCBs and get it printed from other vendors as PCB printing requires minimum volume but the product of NRTC are not bulk manufacturing but specialized products so they get them printed from outside and then install the components on the board. Otherwise just for assembly of knock down kit I can do that in my backyard and no need to import ICs and other components.
 
EcPnFaXX0AAeZVl




PM Imran Khan visit to Ventilators manufacturing unit at NRTC Haripur.

Pakistan has released the first batch of locally manufactured ventilators. This Made In Pakistan product has been handed over to NDMA

Landmark archived!

#MADEINPAKISTAN #Pakistan


107356149_880295842479918_3945857195021859876_n.jpg
 

