National Radio Telecommunication Corporation
..National Radio Telecommunication Corporation the high tech industry engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment in Pakistan. NRTC is the pioneer in Telecommunication Equipment in Pakistan and leader in the field of communication for the last three decades. NRTC is producing high quality ruggedized products to be used in harsh environment such as defense services, Para / Auxiliary security services. Commercial products and versions for use by civil Telecommunications operators and civil organizations / establishments since 1966.
National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) is a World-Class ICT and electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers both in public and private sectors. We have built our business around our ability to offer creative and tailored solutions worldwide, providing the best total value while building premier customer relationships.
Since 1965, NRTC has been a highly stable and reliable partner for customers who require high-tech ICT equipment and solutions. Our success comes from the innovative value proposition we bring to electronic manufacturing. Proof of its uniqueness is in our enviable track record for decades.
At NRTC, we build lasting relationships with our customers through provisioning of quality solutions and unparalleled 24x7 support based upon commitment and dedication.
To provide our customers world class quality telecommunication equipment which meets all their operational requirements, in time, at affordable costs. User’s satisfaction is our top priority in the process chain, from receipt of raw material, through manufacturing and delivery, till final acceptance.
Our mission is based on Unique Solutions through Innovation, at NRTC; we work for our customers to achieve this for both new and evolving product requirements.
At NRTC, We Meet Challenging Demands and excel in Competition by
- Continuous up-gradation and use of innovative concepts/ state of the art tools.
- Designing for Testing, Manufacturing, Process and Experiment.
- Continuous investment in testing equipment and skills enhancement for product development.
With its highly skilled design Team equipped with state of the art test equipment and development tools, our R&D is working on modern technologies and designing of wide array of complex telecom equipment, systems and solutions; which include:
- Communication Security Solutions
- Backbone Communication Solutions (microwave line of sight Systems)
- Total communication system solutions according to customers' needs
- Software Defined Radio System
- Integrated Land Mobile Radio Systems
- Customized Software Applications Development
- Switching equipment (TDM and IP based)
- Optical Communication Products