National interests : US occupation of Syria is unjustified, immoral, dangerous and illegal

PDF said: Does not matter. What Congress and White House thinks and do is more important. Click to expand...

PDF said: USA has dealt serious blow to it's enemy Russia yet the author is highly critical of it. I wouldn't give this article much attention. Click to expand...

That's the dictatorship of USA where everything is in the hands of billionaires and majority have no say in the leadership of this country.It specifically points to the threats of provoking Russians in Ukraine to USA's national interests. What would happen if Russians, as Medvedov announced, react to American provocations by force? Medvedov said that Russia will respond to US arming of Ukraine with its hypersonic missile force. That's not to be taken lightly, on the other hand in the Syrian theatre, USA is facing with Russian forces in that country too. That's a complete geopolitical war between USA and Russia ongoing in west of Asia and Caucasus.Moreover provoking Russians resulted in Russian take over of Crimea and according to history, anyone who controls Crimea consequently controls black sea. Provoking Russia and Turkey in Syria at same time, leaves Americans present in Syria on a crossfire. Russia has gained much geopolitically, west on the other side has lost in many fields such as worsening European relationship with USA which has been declining since energy crisis in Europe began to bite European citizens.How far can European vassals go with this? Just recently USA had to give financial and military handouts to Poland since the country’s military support to Ukraine is depleting the country’s resources as a result of provoking Russians. Germany and others face similar problems as of now. Que is, For how long can European vassals sacrifice their interests for sake of USA?