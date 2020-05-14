What's new

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project .....800 MW

800 MW Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

Mohmand Dam tunnel work started, Chinese and Pakistani workers celebrated on the start of this major work for a Dam.

Completion Date:............... 2024
Reservoir:.......................... 1.293 Million acre feet (MAF)
 
I am happy progress is going on both dams. Water is a strategic commodity in the indo pak region. A high population makes it even more important.
Focus should now be to divert all our northern area waters through Pakistan. We need to thoroughly map the area and create new waterways.
 
Mohmmand_Dam - Commencement of Excavation activities at Access tunnel for Diversion Tunnels.


800 MW Mohmand Dam Hydropower Station is located on the Swat River 48 kilometers north of Peshawar City in the Mohmand District. The installed capacity of the power station is 800,000 kilowatts, and four mixed-flow units with a stand-alone capacity of 200,000 kilowatts are installed.

The main works of the project include access roads and owner camps, dams and ancillary works, irrigation facilities and ancillary works, design, supply and installation of electro-mechanical equipment and hydraulic metal structures. It has comprehensive functions of power generation, flood control, irrigation and water supply, which are of great significance for alleviating power shortage in Pakistan, providing agricultural irrigation, mitigating flood disasters, and resolving water resource crises.



800MW Mohmand Dam is under construction since Sep, 2019

- Gross Storage: 1.2 MAF
- Annual Energy: 2,862 GWh

- Completion date : May 2025



