It was claimed the migrants came from a refugee center in Hesse state, where Frankfurt is located, the Local said , citing the original report.

“There were no massive mob-like attacks by masses of refugees in Fressgass [Street]. The allegations were groundless,” police said.

According to police, “interviews with alleged witnesses, guests and employees led to major doubts with the version of events that had been presented.



“One of the alleged victims was not even in Frankfurt at the time the allegations are said to have taken place,” the report said.

for this inaccurate reporting and the accusations against those concerned."



“This reporting does not correspond in any way to the journalistic standards of Bild,” the newspaper said in a statement.



Bild said that the alleged witnesses – the pub owner and his staff– talked of mass sexual assaults to other media outlets.



