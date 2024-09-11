Manipur Violence: A Continuing Crisis in Northeast India

The state of Manipur in northeastern India has been gripped by ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, marking over a year of unrest that has devastated communities and challenged the region's stability.Key points:
- Root of the conflict: Tensions between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups have erupted into widespread violence.
- Casualties and displacement: Official figures report 221 deaths as of May 2024, with over 60,000 people displaced. Unofficial estimates suggest higher numbers.
- Property damage: Nearly 5,000 houses have been burned, and hundreds of religious structures, including churches and temples, have been vandalized or destroyed.
- Government response: Authorities have imposed curfews, internet shutdowns, and deployed security forces. However, critics argue these measures have been insufficient to quell the violence.
- Ongoing issues:
- Vigilante groups operating with apparent impunity
- Allegations of police inaction or bias
- Humanitarian crisis in relief camps
- Suppression of journalists and activists reporting on the conflict
- Recent developments: As of September 2024, fresh outbreaks of violence have led to renewed curfews and internet restrictions, particularly following student-led protests calling for peace.