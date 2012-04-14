Made in India military weapons and support systems

31.KAVACH MOD-II CHAFF ROCKET LAUNCHER

32.12 BORE PUMP ACTION GUN

33.Trichy Assault Rifle

34.Konkurs - M :

35.Invar:

36.Torpedo Counter Measure System (C303):

37.Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) :

The KAVACH MOD-II system is designed to counter the threat of various anti-ship missiles by using chaff decoys. The system provides soft kill defense in a three-layered defense scheme.for you your highness Rajaraja chola!This is a second generation, semiautomatic, antitank, tube launched, optically tracked, wire guided and aero-dynamically controlled missile.It is designed to destroy moving and stationary armored targets with Explosives Reactive Armours at a range of 75 to 4000 meters.Salient Features:Can be launched either from BMP-II or from ground launcher. Tandem Warhead Simple in operation and immune to Electronic Counter measures High hit and kill probability Portable and Para droppable.Hermetically sealed ensuring long storage life.Invar is weapon fired from the Gun barrel of T 90 Tank. The missile has a semi-automatic control system, tele orienting in the laser beam.This is high velocity jamming immune missile with tandem warhead designed to defeat explosive reactive armor. Intended to destroy stationary and moving targets with speeds up to 70Km/hr.C-303 decoy system is torpedo counter measure system for submarine, effective against any type of LWT (Light Weight TorpedoCounter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) is state of the art chaff and flare dispensing system. CMDS is an airborne defensive system providing self-protection to the aircraft by passive ECM against radar guided & IR seeking, air & ground launched missiles. Protection to the aircraft is achieved by misguiding the missiles by dispensing of chaff and/or flare payload