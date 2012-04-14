What's new

Made in India military weapons and support systems

acetophenol

acetophenol

This thread is for each and every weapon or support systems that are made in India (either indigenous or license built)

Small arms

1.Pistol AUTO 9 mm 1A

800px-Browning_High-Power_9mm_IMG_1526.jpg


Standard issue side-arm of the Indian Army. Licensed copy of the Canadian Inglis 9mm pistol.

2.SAF Carbine 1A

800px-Sterling_SMG.JPG


Indian made Sterling L2A1 SMG.

3.SAF Carbine 2A1

9--Sa92a1c.jpg


Silenced Carbine

4.1A SLR

15--Sa7.62r.jpg


Was the standard issue rifle of the Indian army. Now being replaced by the INSAS. 1C full automatic variant used by mechanized infantry battalions as a firing port weapon on the BMP-2S Sarath Infantry fighting vehicle.

5.INSAS rifle

10--Sa5.56a.jpg


Standard issue weapon of the Indian Army. Replaced the 1A SLR. Folding 1B2 and fixed butt 1B1 variants used. Insas AR with full-auto selector lever along with the burst lever and black polymer furniture also being procured.

6.A7

21_7.62mmassult.jpg


Indian AKM clone. Distinguished from the AKM by using the polymer furniture of the INSAS instead of wood. Both fixed and folding stock versions used.

7.RIFLE EXCALIBUR 5.56 MM

23-RIFLE-EXCALIBUR-5.56MM.jpg


8.Kalantak Micro Assault Rifle

add_32.jpg
 
9.
AMOGH 5.56mm CARBINE

add_31.jpg


10.LMG 5.56 mm INSAS (Fixed Butt)

13--Sa5.56lmgf.jpg


11.Gun Machine 7.62 MM '1B'



16--Sa7.62Img.jpg


12.GUN MACHINE 7.62 mm (MAG) 2A1

17--Sa7.62mag.jpg


13.GUN MACHINE 7.62 mm (MAG) 6A

19--7.62_6a.jpg


14.12.7 mm AIR DEFENCE GUN

add_33.jpg


15.Projector Pyrotechnic Hand, 13mm, 1A

28-Projector--Pyrotechnic-Ha.jpg


Projector pyrotechnic hand 13mm, 1a is a small pistol from which cartridge signal red, green & white 16mm, 1a are fired. It is very simple in design and easy to operate.

16.
Mortar 51 mm, E 1

1_m51mm.jpg
 
17.Equipment 81 mm Mortar

2_m81mm.jpg


18.Equipment 120 mm Mortar

3_m120mm.jpg


19.81mm LONG RANGE MORTAR

4_81mmlrm.jpg


20.23 mm GHASHA AVIATION GUN

3--G23mm.jpg


21.Equipment 40 mm L70 Gun AAE1

5--G40_170.jpg


This is a mobile light anti-aircraft weapon to engage and destroy low flying attacks by fighter aircrafts. The chief characteristics are high speed of traverse and elevation with a high rate of fire. These are achieved by incorporating various devices such as electrohydro servo mechanism automatic loader and high velocity ammunition. The rate of fire is 300 rds/minute.

22.Anti Material Rifle VIDHWANSAK

Vidhwansak_AMR.jpg


23.Multi Grenade Launcher 40 mm

7-mgl.jpg


24.Under Barrel Grenade Launcher 40 mm

8-ubgl.jpg
 
31.KAVACH MOD-II CHAFF ROCKET LAUNCHER

add_5.jpg


The KAVACH MOD-II system is designed to counter the threat of various anti-ship missiles by using chaff decoys. The system provides soft kill defense in a three-layered defense scheme.

32.12 BORE PUMP ACTION GUN

6--sa12pagun.jpg


33.Trichy Assault Rifle

images


for you your highness Rajaraja chola!

34.Konkurs - M :

konkursM.jpg


This is a second generation, semiautomatic, antitank, tube launched, optically tracked, wire guided and aero-dynamically controlled missile.

It is designed to destroy moving and stationary armored targets with Explosives Reactive Armours at a range of 75 to 4000 meters.

Salient Features:
Can be launched either from BMP-II or from ground launcher. Tandem Warhead Simple in operation and immune to Electronic Counter measures High hit and kill probability Portable and Para droppable.
Hermetically sealed ensuring long storage life.

35.Invar:

invar2.jpg


Invar is weapon fired from the Gun barrel of T 90 Tank. The missile has a semi-automatic control system, tele orienting in the laser beam.
This is high velocity jamming immune missile with tandem warhead designed to defeat explosive reactive armor. Intended to destroy stationary and moving targets with speeds up to 70Km/hr.

36.Torpedo Counter Measure System (C303):

c-303.jpg


C-303 decoy system is torpedo counter measure system for submarine, effective against any type of LWT (Light Weight Torpedo

37.Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) :

images


Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) is state of the art chaff and flare dispensing system. CMDS is an airborne defensive system providing self-protection to the aircraft by passive ECM against radar guided & IR seeking, air & ground launched missiles. Protection to the aircraft is achieved by misguiding the missiles by dispensing of chaff and/or flare payload
 
38.Infra Red Interference Indicator (IRII):

irii.jpg


The in house developed equipment is to detect any IR interference in the field of view of launcher prior to firing of the missile.

BDL has received orders for 985 units from M/s ELOP , Israel, during Aug 04 and were supplied.

39.Advanced Light Weight Torpedo:

tal.jpg
 
^^^^^^^^
Do you have better pic of vidhwansak 50 cal anti-material rifle.
 
Tija said:
^^^^^^^^
Do you have better pic of vidhwansak 50 cal anti-material rifle.
Click to expand...
I too never heard of it. And are you sure it is made in India ???
It looks imported gun
 
Indian made small arms and artillery are obsolete, and need to be replaced asap.

The INSAS family is set to be replaced, and the OFB is finally building upgraded Bofors guns with 155/45 barrels and targeting computers plus FCS.

Hopefully within 1-2 years the weapons made by OFB will be modern and capable of meeting the needs of the forces.
 

