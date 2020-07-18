What's new

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Updates

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

It has added 6 new mega recovery truck in their fleet.

These trucks are equipped with Locally manufactured Recovery Cranes and saves a lot of foreign revenue as such cranes are excessively expensive.



109345399_2892248140902865_7363976041913914328_o.jpg





108083692_2892248484236164_1349777325234983924_o.jpg




107918901_2892248994236113_7054151087680835182_o.jpg





108602438_2892249547569391_4137017744322259207_o.jpg
 
CM Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurated 257 acres Jalozai Economic Zone under CPEC in Dist Nowshera.


'With expected private sector investment of Rs8bn, the economic zone will provide around 50,000 direct and indirect
jobs'


1598127189960.png
 
NEPRA chairman visited Koto Hydropower Project Site.

KHPP is run of river scheme located in lower Dir District 246 kilometer away from Capital city Islamabad. The project is five kilometer upstream of Koto village on Panjkora river and powerhouse is located near KOTO village.

The project will supply 40.8MW of power and generate 205 Gigawatt hours of energy annually which will assist in meeting power demand of the country and also help reduce load shedding.

On completion it will generate revenue of 1970 million rupees annually at full capacity and help overcome power outages in the province.

Photo Credits: KOTO HYDROPOWER PROJECT



View attachment 664484
 
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government flagship project in Haripur has been completed.
Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University in Haripur is all set for inauguration.

Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University, Haripur will offer specialised courses like Artificial Intelligence, Railway Engineering, Mineral Resource Engineering & Agriculture Food Technologies etc.


1599139069602.png





1599139144472.png





1599139171807.png
 
Development Agreement Signing Ceremony for Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) held today evening at PM House with China Road & Bridge Construction Company
This is the 2nd SEZ signing after Faisalabad.



1600111094358.png
 
PM Imran Khan inaugurated another flagship project of KP Government, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University, Haripur.

University will offer specialised courses in Artificial Intelligence, Railway Engineering, Mineral Resource Engineering, Agriculture Food Technologies & others



1600348228950.png





1600348246696.png





1600348265491.png





1600348285178.png
 
SNGPL to lay new transmission line to resolve low gas pressure problem


The Frontier Post
September 18, 2020

PESHAWAR: Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) will lay a new transmission line from Mardan-Charsadda to Peshawar to resolve the problem of low gas pressure on permanent basis.

The project will cost Rs 2.6 billion whereas work on it will start by November this year.

This was told during a high level meeting held here Friday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Members of the Board of Director (BoD) SNGPL attended the meeting.
Beside, Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy and Power, Mohmmad Zubair, Chairperson, Board of SNGPL Roohi Raees Khan, General Manager SNGPL Arbab Saqib and others
attended the meeting.

The chief minister was informed that work on a project worth Rs.1.2 billion was underway to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in Rashakai while work on provision of gas to Hattar Economic Zone was also being carried out on war footing.

The meeting was also told that development projects worth billions of in the field of natural gas were in pipeline for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would be completed during the tenure of incumbent government.

The Chief Minister while stressing upon the timely completion of ongoing projects directed the authorities concerned for expediting work and assured that provincial government will provide every possible support in this regard. The chief minister also underlined the need to take all possible measures for providing gas facilities to northern areas and other districts of province where facility is not available to public.

He said that by providing the facility of natural gas would stop deforestation in the province. He said the conservation of forests was their collective responsibility.

He stated that, the previous government of PTI planted nearly 1.2 billion saplings while 1 billion plants would be planted during the tenure of incumbent government.

The meeting was told that progress was being made on previous decisions regarding gas projects in Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

The chief minister said that all possible steps for the development of southern districts including setting up of industries, dualization of Indus Highway were being taken. He said that the proposed Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway would prove a milestone towards the speedy development and promotion of trade and economic activities in the region.
 

The Provincial Department of Energy and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has decided to resolve all matters in the best interest of the province while in the province, to remove the barriers to the procurement of electricity system and load shedding process, including load shedding, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The industrial sector will be given a wheeling model for the sale of electricity at the savage rates.

All steak holders were urged to formally contract for the sale of Golan Gol Power House in Chitral district and before launching an energy plan at any location of the province. Advisor Energy Support A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Allah Khan on the improvement of electricity delivery system and payment issues in the province with regards to selling electricity. Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Engineer Jabbar Khan, Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan, Additional Secretary Power Zafar ul Islam, Chief Engineer Pesco Habib Khan, General Manager Idol Engineer Zahid Akhtar Sabri and Chief Engineer Maqsood Anwar participated.

In the meeting, Pesco Chief Engineer Jabbar Khan briefed that the use of electricity, lack of fieldstaff, old transmission system, overloaded transmission system and non-payment culture load shedding are the main reasons. Our recovery campaign has been affected even in the Corona emergency situation. He said. Load shedding is underway on feeders paying bills. In the meeting, Advisory supportullah Khan said that electricity theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is slightly less than other provinces. He insisted that the real reason for the issue is less subsidy to our province's customers than other provinces.

In the meeting, a comprehensive discussion was held on the extension of the wheeling model, including the electricity sales agreements arranged from Pedoke, Koto and Jabori electricity houses and payment of the balance of the peer electricity house and the process was held for immediate solutions to the problems. Meeting I was told that the state will also start the payment of solar power net metering in the Chief Minister and Soul Secretariat from next month. On this occasion, Secretary Energy Zubair Khan assured Pesco Hakam that the recovery of electricity balance and prevention of illegal use. The provincial government will continue to support. In this matter, the provincial task force has already recovered about Rs. 2 billion in the meeting. The PEDU and PESCO governmen


t will resolve all matters in the best interest of the province with mutual consensus. Decided to be done.


1600521189287.png
 
Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ), is considered a land of opportunities that would not only bring employment opportunities for common people but also will change the destiny of the region, said Hassan Daud Butt, CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT).
The RSEZ would be developed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor located at Nowshera Mardan Road, around 57km away from Peshawar airport in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
 

