Join Pak Army PMA Long Course 2024-2025 Pakistan Army
The Pakistan Army was formed on August 14, 1947, in the midst of a difficult situation. Since independence, the Army has become a highly motivated and modern force that is responsible for defending the ideological and geographic frontiers of Pakistan.
The Pakistan Military Academy was created in October 1947 soon after the establishment of Pakistan. On 25 January 1948, the Pakistan Battalion was established. Its companies are named after prominent figures in Muslim military history, namely Khalid, Tariq, Qasim and Salah al-Din.Two months later, in March 1948, the battalion was awarded the patronage of Quaid-e-Azam, as Colonel-in-Chief, and the most coveted claim was "Quaid-e-Azam's own", while Quaid's health Poor condition prevented him from visiting the PMA, which was inaugurated by Khawaja's then-Governor, Nazim-ud-din on behalf of Quaid-e-Azam, showing the Quaid-e-Azam flag. Since then, every military parade has been honored by the champion company.
The Pakistan Military Academy is proud with loads of its graduates who gallantly fought in the course of the Indo-Pak Wars of 1965 and 1971. Amongst them are the 4 recipients of Nishan-e-Haider, the very best gallantry award, 3 Hilal-e-Jurat, a hundred and 77 Sitara-e-Jurat, except innumerable different gallantry awards. Its alumni have vindicated themselves at each second of trial. They have immensely contributed in sizeable and variation roles starting from countrywide defence to countrywide improvement and from mass remedy to countrywide reconstruction in perilous conditions. PMA has come a protracted manner in view that its inception in 1947. It has grown and extended from level to level. Over the years, there was big contribution in the direction of development of the campus and enrichment of its curriculum. Presently, its centers and curriculum complete cater for all demanding situations and desires for the foreseeable future.
The Pakistan Army provides you with a job and a career path, which is a valuable benefit. The program provides a variety of opportunities to help you build a successful career.
Whether you are an FSC graduate or are about to pursue a master's degree in engineering, medicine, information technology, etc., a career awaits you at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.
As an officer, the Pakistan Army allows you to advance through the ranks and test your abilities; as an engineer or physician, PMA gives you every opportunity to excel in your field.
The Army can help you succeed in a variety of careers, and it also provides a sense of accomplishment and growth.
The PMA offers you a career that is based on your interests and abilities.
PMA Kakul offers you the most modern facilities, a supportive environment, and an unmatched way of life that enables you to reach your full potential.
For more information about how to Join Pak Army 154 PMA Long Course, check the detailed criteria given below and apply respectively. PMA Long Course 154 Registration is now open.
The online registration process to Join Pak Army PMA Long Course 154 has started. Last date to apply for PMA Long Course 154 is 28th April 2024 (Sunday). Preliminary Tests will be held from 03rd May 2024 to 02nd July 2024.
Remember: New Registration Apply Date for PMA Long Course 155 will be announced on 9th October 2024. Preliminary Tests for PMA Long Course 155 will be announced later.
Pakistan Army PMA Long Course creates the base of candidates because it consists of the fresh and most suitable candidates among all Pakistan Army men.
2. Graduates with four years programs (Age: 17-24 Years No Relaxation).
3. Graduation program (BS/BA/(HON)/BBA BPA), Graduates (2 years Graduation) & serving PN / PAF Personnel. (Age: 17-23 Years Three Months Relaxation).
4. Requirements for Serving Army Soldiers (Age: 17-25 Years No Relaxation) Eligibility
1. Citizens of Pakistan and abode holders of Azad Kashmir / Gilgit-Baltistan can apply for PMA Long Course.
2. Only Male applicants can apply.
3. Height ought to be five’-four″ (162.five cm) and weight must be according to body mass index.
4. Candidates who secure more than 55% marks in Intermediate (FA/FSC) or equa.
5. Graduates can apply who scored 60% marks or above, with atleast 50% marks in FA/FSc.
6. Serving Army Soldiers can also apply in the course if they passed FA/FSC or equal with minimum of 50% marks.
7. The candidate ought to be Mentally and Physically Fit.
8. The candidate ought to be Medically Fit.
Registration:
25 March 2024 to 28 April 2024 (Online Apply Only)
Preliminary test:
03 May 2024 to 02 July 2024 (Except Saturday & Sunday)
Nationality:
Citizens of Pakistan & Domicile holders of Azad Kashmir / Gilgit Baltistan.
Note: Green Card / Iqama will have to surrender nationalities other than Pakistani.
