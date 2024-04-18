Join Pak Army PMA Long Course 2024-2025 Pakistan Army

Hope Certificate​

Grades / Certificate Verification​

NOTE: ​

Following will be included in the initial test with weight-age assigned below:-​

(1) Written/ Intelligence ​

1. Verbal Test

2. Nonverbal Test

3. General Knowledge

(2) Medical Examination ​

1. Initial Medical Checkups

2. Diabetes

3. Cholesterol Level

4. Eyesight

5. Blood Pressure

(3) Physical Test ​

1. Run Test

2. Pushups

3. Pull ups

4. Crunches

5. Ditch

(4) Interview by National Security and War Course (NSWC) Brigadier ​

1. Confidence and Expression

2. Knowledge about Current Affairs

3. Knowledge about Religion, Geo and Pakistan Studies

4. Overall Outlook

5. Extracurricular activities including Sports and Hobbies

6. Any other aspect as assumed suitable by the Panel

Anyone who passed the FSC Part-1 and Advanced Subsidiary exams in 2022-2023-2024 can also apply for a Hope Certificate with a score of 55%, provided it was issued by the head of the institution / college. Candidates who achieve less than 55% on the FSC and less than A-C marks on the Advanced Level are not eligible for admission to the PMA course without FSC, A-Level and equivalent final score cards.Candidates who do not have transcripts or duplicates/revised grades/transcripts from Matriculation, Intermediate, BA/BSc or BA/BSc courses must have a Certificate of Verification from the Board Secretary/Examination Officer / the university.Candidates with an overall score of 55% applying in Pakistan are eligible for admission without the need for a certificate of equivalency. Candidates with fewer than three A-level Cs or equivalent exams from abroad or Pakistan must provide a certificate of equivalence issued by the Inter Board Chairman Committee.If a TCC candidate applies to the PMA long course and has undergone an ISSB, they are also considered a repeater applicant regardless of the result.Repeaters are required to report to the Army Recruitment and Selection Centers (AS&RC) for pre-exams as per prescribed dates.