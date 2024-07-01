Israel Breaks Defense Export Record With $13 Billion in 2023​

Israel Breaks Defense Export Record With $13 Billion in 2023STEVEN GANOT
06/17/2024
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized Israel’s continued success in international defense cooperation despite global conflicts, attributing it to the capabilities and innovation of Israeli industries and people. Gallant highlighted the dual focus on providing the Israeli defense establishment with necessary tools while expanding international cooperation and exports.
Director General of the Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, along with International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) chief Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, announced the record-breaking $13.073 billion in defense exports for 2023.
The Defense Ministry has prioritized defense exports, leading a national effort to strengthen international security-strategic relations, expand into new markets, and streamline bureaucratic processes. This has led to hundreds of significant defense contracts worldwide.
Aside from missile, rocket, and air defense systems, significant export categories included radar and electronic warfare (11%), and weapon stations and launchers (11%). Geographically, Asia and the Pacific accounted for 48% of exports, followed by Europe at 35%.
Maj. Gen. Zamir highlighted the doubling of defense exports in five years, noting the global recognition of Israeli air defense systems. Since the war’s onset, the Defense Ministry has invested heavily in domestic procurement, further enhancing global defense exports.
Brig. Gen. Kulas noted the expansion of production lines to meet rising global demand, showcasing the effectiveness of Israel’s technological advancements in air, sea, and land defense.
