Iran Defense Forum

Iran's new drone Meraj 532 may become Russian. Iran has tested a new kamikaze drone Meraj 532. According to Tasnim, this kamikaze drone can fly at a distance of up to 450 km and at an altitude of up to 3660 meters, with a flight duration of up to 3 hours. Drone warhead up to 50 kg. The drone is launched from a car, most likely it can also be launched using a starting accelerator. After the appearance of the novelty, Western circles began to say that the new Meraj 532 drone could also appear in Russia, for example, as a new version of the Geranium drones, of course, this is not officially commented on. It is not reported how the drone is controlled at such a distance, it is possible that a communication repeater drone is used. According to General Ali Kuhestani, the drone is easy to set up, which reduces the time of its preparation and increases the speed of reaction and use. The drone is equipped with piston engines and apparently can be produced in huge quantities. Western engineers generally appreciated the novelty, one of the advantages of Iranian drones, the low cost of manufacture.

 
Iranian drones at the parade in honor of the Army Day. Traditional parades were held in Iran in honor of the Army Day, the main one was in Tehran. The parade is held annually, but this parade was held without foot columns, only military equipment and aviation. The military parade in Tehran was held in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. A lot of equipment was shown at the parade, we show a selection of Iranian drones shown at the parade. Among them were the Ababil-4 UAV and the Ababil-5 UAV. Arash kamikaze drone, Kaman-12 UAV and Kaman-22 UAV. Drone kamikaze Omid, UAV Mohajer-4 and UAV Mohajer-4B.

 
Launch by Iran of a new strategic missile Khaibar. The Iranian army has released footage of the launch of the new Khaibar strategic ballistic missile, from the fourth-generation Khorramshahr class of missiles. The new missile has a range of 2,000 km and is equipped with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighing 1,500 kg. The rocket is equipped with a liquid fuel engine, and the engine itself is located in the fuel tank, which made it possible to reduce the length of the rocket to about 13 meters. The Khaibar missile is the latest upgraded version of the Khorramshahr class of missiles, a type of direct fire missile without the need for final guidance. According to Brigadier General Mohammad Reza, the features of the Khaibar missile are immunity to EW attacks and enemy air defense systems, the ability to use various types of warheads, mobility and the short time required to prepare for work.

 
Tests of Iran's new Fattah hypersonic missile. The new Fattah hypersonic missile was presented today in Iran. The creators of the rocket claim that "Fattah" is capable of accelerating to 14 thousand kilometers per hour. The Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1400 km and is capable of penetrating all defensive shields. - said the commander of the Military Space Forces of the IRGC Amir-Ali Hajizade. As reported, the rocket is characterized by good maneuverability and increased accuracy. "Fattah" can maneuver in the atmosphere and out of it, remaining invisible to radar systems.

 
Iranian boats are heading towards the US landing ship Bataan LHD-5. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy released a video of its boats recently meeting with the US amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) and support ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, said US helicopters took off from the landing craft's flight deck but were soon forced to land when Iranian boats appeared. The Commander of the Navy of the IRGC said that Iran and other neighbors in the Persian Gulf can provide security in the region themselves. The video has been shortened.


 
Iran presented at the exhibition of achievements of the country's defense industry, the new Mohajer-10 UAV, the presentation was accompanied by rather militant photos. The Mohajer-10 UAV is equipped with electronic warfare, reconnaissance systems and can carry various types of ammunition, including Ghaem and Almas bombs. Arab. The payload of the Mohajer-10 is twice that of the Mohajer-6 UAV. The UAV is capable of flying at an altitude of 7 kilometers with a range of 2,000 kilometers. The duration of a drone flight can be up to 24 hours. The maximum fuel capacity of the Mohajer-10 UAV is 450 liters, the maximum cargo weight is 300 kg, and the speed is 210 km/h.

 
Iran has published a short video using the Almas ATGM, this complex is a copy of the Israeli Spike ATGM. The Almas ATGM can be mounted on Mohajer-6 UAVs and AH-1J helicopters and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 8 kilometers. The ground version of the Almas 1 ATGM hits targets at a distance of up to 4 kilometers. The length of the Almas ATGM is 1100 mm, the diameter is 130 mm, the mass of the missile is 11.5 kg, the mass of the launcher with the missile is 15 kg. The tandem warhead of the rocket penetrates 600 mm of armor. The ATGM is controlled via fiber optic cable, or in fire-and-forget mode.

 
The Russian Defense Minister visited Iran, where he attended an exhibition of the aerospace forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. During the visit to Iran, the Russian Defense Minister was shown tactical missile systems, long- and medium-range ballistic missiles, UAVs and Iranian-made air defense systems. The minister held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri. It is unknown what exactly was discussed; perhaps the supply of new weapons. In the video from the exhibition, launchers for kamikaze drones "Shahed 136" were seen. Also in one of the frames, a version of Iranian ground-based cruise missiles of the "Paveh" type flashed. Also in the footage you can see an Iranian homing missile for destroying UAVs and helicopters, called “Rocket 358” in the USA; the original Iranian name of the missile is unknown. These missiles were previously used in Yemen.


Iran tests Russian Spartak VPK-Ural armored vehicles. Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian security forces, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan familiarized himself with the Russian Spartak armored vehicle, also called VPK-Ural. The VPK-Ural armored vehicles are currently actively used by the Russian army. It is not yet clear whether Iran will purchase Spartak armored vehicles. Most likely, the Russian Spartak armored vehicles will be used in areas bordering Pakistan to reinforce Iranian border guard units.

 
