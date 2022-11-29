What's new

Iran after 10 years "expectations"

Here is a space for expectations based on what currently exists in terms of industries and technology and the projects that Iran is working to build and develop in the civil and military fields. As well as deals and contracts for manufacturing and technology transfer with countries that have that technology well developed
Or what Iran intended to reach in terms of technology or was announced in future plans

Example
It can be expected that Iran will reach the manufacture of a helicopter to transport 15 passengers within several years 👇🏻
Because Iran is very interested
And aspires to that and because it announced this project
It has made progress in the manufacture of helicopter frame, main rotor and turboshaft
This means that it has industrial capacity
 
Iran has relations with countries that have the technology to manufacture helicopters and does not mind supplying it
 
OK,some of my predictions would be:
Series production of ir8/ir9 gas centrifuges and commercial scale enrichment of leu,ie low tens of tons.
Manufacturing/production of vver reactor fuel,at least at the level of emergency fueling capability for one reactor for one year,ie around 20 tons of vver fuel.
First indigenous commercial power reactor [low hundreds of mw] likely heavy water moderated using low enriched fuel.
Spent reactor fuel reprocessing capability,around 20 tons per year minimum capacity.
Marinised gas turbines in the 10-20,000hp class for the next generation of irin/irgcn warships in the 4000 to 10000 ton class.
Liquid fueled slv with the capability [no srb] to place 5+ tons of payload in leo and 500+ kgs to gso.
Supersonic and hypersonic cruise missiles [both air breathing and non air breathing types] for main branches of the military,ie airforce,navy,irgc,etc
Gas to liquid technology fully indigenised and commercialised allowing iran to export commercial quantities of lng,thus fully maximizing the commercial potential of its considerable gas reserves.
Building of newer,more powerful super computers maximising the use of both cots and indigenous iranian components.
 
My wish list for Iran:

Blue water Navy including nuclear powered subs;

Anti Satellite force with actual capability to knock down enemy space assets.

Iranian space station module part of Russian (planned) or Chinese Space stations (current).

Creation of a multi million people "planned" cities dedicated and focused to Iranian high tech industries (aviation, medical, Electronics nuclear etc ). Taking Tech park idea to next the level.

100% free education and health care free of any religious bias.

Peaceful return of "Mullahs" to the mosques and turning Iran into an actual "Iranian Republic".:undecided:
 
Sineva said:
حسنًا ، بعض توقعاتي ستكون:
إنتاج سلسلة من أجهزة الطرد المركزي الغازية ir8 / ir9 والتخصيب التجاري لليو ، أي بعشرات الأطنان.
تصنيع / إنتاج وقود مفاعل vver ، على الأقل على مستوى قدرة التزويد بالوقود في حالات الطوارئ لمفاعل واحد لمدة عام واحد ، أي حوالي 20 طنًا من وقود vver.
أول مفاعل طاقة تجاري محلي [منخفض بمئات ميغاواط] يحتمل أن يكون الماء الثقيل معتدلاً باستخدام وقود منخفض التخصيب.
القدرة على إعادة معالجة وقود المفاعل المستهلك ، حوالي 20 طنًا في السنة كحد أدنى.
توربينات الغاز المملحة من فئة 10-20.000 حصان للجيل القادم من السفن الحربية irin / irgcn في فئة 4000 إلى 10000 طن.
وقود سائل يعمل بالوقود مع القدرة [no srb] على حمل أكثر من 5 أطنان من الحمولة الصافية في برج الأسد و 500+ كجم إلى GSO.
صواريخ كروز الأسرع من الصوت والتي تفوق سرعتها سرعة الصوت [كل من أنواع التنفس الجوي وأنواع التنفس غير الجوي] للفروع الرئيسية للجيش ، مثل القوات الجوية والبحرية والقوات البحرية الدولية ، وما إلى ذلك
تكنولوجيا الغاز إلى السائل التي يتم إنتاجها وتسويقها بشكل كامل تسمح لإيران بتصدير كميات تجارية من الغاز الطبيعي المسال ، وبالتالي تعظيم الإمكانات التجارية لاحتياطيات الغاز الكبيرة لديها.
بناء أجهزة كمبيوتر فائقة أحدث وأكثر قوة ، مما يزيد من استخدام كل من أسرة الأطفال والمكونات الإيرانية الأصلية.
على الصعيد النووي ، وصلت إيران إلى القمة وهي مقيدة بالقيود السياسية

aryobarzan said:
My wish list for Iran:

Blue water Navy including nuclear powered subs;

Anti Satellite force with actual capability to knock down enemy space assets.

Iranian space station module part of Russian (planned) or Chinese Space stations (current).

Creation of a multi million people "planned" cities dedicated and focused to Iranian high tech industries (aviation, medical, Electronics nuclear etc ). Taking Tech park idea to next the level.

100% free education and health care free of any religious bias.

Peaceful return of "Mullahs" to the mosques and turning Iran into an actual "Iranian Republic".:undecided:
That wasn’t expectation
 
I will add a visualization later, and it will be closer to predictions

Sineva said:
توربينات الغاز المملحة من فئة 10-20.000 حصان للجيل القادم من السفن الحربية irin / irgcn في فئة 4000 إلى 10000 طن.
This what Iran need so much. And I wish
 
I will write about Iranian projects in brief

first
in the marine industry
Iran thinks and also works to build
heavy submarines
and missile frigates
Anti-submarine helicopters
There are civilian types

secondly
It has high speed train projects
Heavy trucks with diesel engines
Heavy mining trucks and equipment
Medium and heavy transport helicopter
There are types for military use

Third
Aviation and space projects
Communication and monitoring satellites and carrier missiles
Small and medium transport aircraft with turboprop and turbofan engines
Turbofan fighters
Multifunctional drones with turboprop and turbofan engines


Fourthly
in the field of missiles
Ballistic missiles, long-range cruise missiles, and supersonic
Navy cruise missiles for sea and land targets
Long range air-to-air missile
Developing the ALMAS missile for close and long-range targets against armor and others


Fifth
advanced technology projects
The new scientific assistant to the President of the Republic announced a project to manufacture 180-nm semiconductor chips
Manufacturing solar panels and wind turbines
Manufacturing the next generation of gas turbines, industrial turbines and those used in the oil and gas field


I will add details later
Other projects added
And other plans
 
Why do I look forward to the Iranian technological achievements?
Because Iran has obtained models of the highest technology in the world
US, UK, Russia and Germany delivered the best products in the world, whether by contract with them or by catching them from the air
The most important of these products are (RQ170) and (MQ4C).
These two planes were equipped with the best technology
radar devices
Turbofan engine
Satellite communication devices
electronics
Composite and alloy materials
coating
...etc
It has cooperation with large and developed countries such as China and Russia
And she has internal experiences
And the current conditions serve it
Circumstances forced her to localize the industry
So
On the basis of these products
Its doctrine is in reverse engineering and localization
And relations and countries help
It can make its needs in the following areas
first:
in space technology, communications and monitoring
secondly:
In the aviation industry, sensing, reconnaissance and remote control
Third
In defense industries, stealth technology, and access to the sixth generation of fighters
Fourthly
Communication technology, information security, electronic warfare and jamming
Fifth
In industries, commercial and civil applications


So I am waiting for the moments to reach this level of progress and technology and watching
 
Iran has three shipbuilding projects
- A project based on the French boat model called SINA-class
- And a project based on the British Corvette called the MOUDGE-class
- And a project with Chinese or Russian assistance to build the NEGIN-class frigate

If Iran rushes to test GHAEM missile as a support from 2-9 on the satellite carrier and corrects the errors, then it will reach the Geo orbit within the next three years.
 
Iran should take arms from Russia and technology from China

Russia has some technology that may be better than China

Such as
warships
The space
and Aviation


As for China
It has AESA radar technology
and semiconductors

Iran signed contracts with Russia in three important areas
The space
Aviation
Navy

that's cool
We may see soon

Satellites for monitoring and communications
A plane transporting 50 passengers and later 150 passengers
missile frigates
Maybe a submarine

I hope things go as planned
 
aryobarzan said:
Peaceful return of "Mullahs" to the mosques and turning Iran into an actual "Iranian Republic".
Iran has so much potential to be as strong as countries like Germany,france economically but the mullahs have held Iran back. They should be more savvy politically and focus on their own nation rather than try and help Syria or Lebanon or other countries or get involved in any secretarian politics. If they did that and got the shackles of sanctions away sky is literally the limit.

Iran like many Muslim majority countries have bad governance, good leaders would transform them.
 
Superalloys---especially--single crystal

Material --- Specially --- Carbon fiber and super fiberglass

Semiconductor --- especially --- microchips

Welding---especially--electronic beam welding

Optics---Specially---Infrared Precision Lenses


Communication and navigation
Gallium nitride for AESA radars
 
