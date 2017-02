If it is true and I am more inclined to believe the south asia terrorism portal as it is more credible then India has suffered fewer attacks. But if this article in hindustan times is true then casualties are purposely being hidden, because in IED/bomb attacks there are definately casualties. Infact for the Americans and ISAF forces the biggest source of casualties were IED's.



The article states strongly though that :



"There were 406 such incidents, which include IED and ordnance explosive blasts, in the country. Iraq came second with almost half the number at 221, the report by the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) said though it did not mention the casualties.



Neighbouring Pakistan witnessed a total of 161 incidents during 2016 followed by Afghanistan where 132 bombings were recorded, 92 in Turkey, 71 in Thailand, 63 in South Africa, 56 in Syria, Egypt 42 and 29 in Bangladesh among others."



Does anyone know the source from where this new assessment was made?

