Incredible India - Tourism places

The tourism industry of India is economically important and is growing rapidly. The World Travel & Tourism Council calculated that tourism generated INR6.4 trillion or 6.6% of the nation's GDP in 2012. It supported 39.5 million jobs, 7.7% of its total employment. The sector is predicted to grow at an average annual rate of 7.9% from 2013 to 2023.[1] This gives India the third rank among countries with the fastest growing tourism industries over the next decade.[2] India has a largemedical tourism sector which is expected to grow at an estimated rate of 30% annually to reach about ₹ 95 billion by 2015.

According to provisional statistics 6.29 million foreign tourists arrived in India in 2011, an increase of 8.9% from 5.78 million in 2010. This ranks India as the 38th country in the world in terms of foreign tourist arrivals. Domestic tourist visits to all states and Union Territories numbered 1,036.35 million in 2012, an increase of 16.5% from 2011.[3] The most represented countries are the United States (16%) and the United Kingdom (12.6%). In 2011, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhiwere the most popular states for foreign tourists. Domestic tourists visited the states Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu most frequently.[4]Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Agra have been the four most visited cities of India by foreign tourists during the year 2011. Worldwide, Chennai is ranked 41 by the number of foreign tourists, while Delhi is ranked at 50, Mumbai at 57 and Agra at 65 and Kolkata at 99.
अखण्ड भारत!!! said:
Absolutely nothing to see in Haryana:(
Haryana is the land of kurukhetra,panchkulla, surajkunda.
 

It will be a great experience for indians, pakistani, chinese and other international members, if each members shares some photos and experience of tourist places of their state.
 
Hope NE India is developed as a tourist destination.This portion of India has immense untapped potential.
 
havelock island is great.. i would love to visit there some day.. and even lakshwadeep.
 
