In love with Northern Pakistan

U-571
BANNED
- Joined
- Jun 5, 2008
- Messages
- 2,747
- Reaction score
- -19
- Country
- Location
as u all people know the northern mountaineous area of pakistan, the area contains some of the highest mountains of the world, the karakoram range the glaciers, white snowy background, i love mountaineering and i am in love with this majestic world, here i post some very beautiful heart pounding pics.
View attachment 18dfc93ecf20f0a01b184e62cd4c8b49.jpg
View attachment 18dfc93ecf20f0a01b184e62cd4c8b49.jpg
Last edited: