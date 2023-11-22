Hamas announces 4 day truce, prisoner exchange deal

Darius77
Zionists animals agree to 4 day truce as well.
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire deal, 50 hostages to be returnedIsrael’s cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that has stretched on for more than six weeks.
Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.
Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal
- ByAl Mayadeen English
- Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies
- Today 05:19
The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.
A four-day humanitarian truce has been reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, the Palestinian Resistance movement announced in a statement early on Wednesday morning.
Hamas said that the agreement was reached following difficult and complex indirect negotiations.
The agreement involved a prisoners exchange deal and a number of clauses that will ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip "without exception".
