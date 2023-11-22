What's new

Hamas announces 4 day truce, prisoner exchange deal

Darius77

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 28, 2019
Messages
720
Reaction score
-9
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Zionists animals agree to 4 day truce as well.

Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire deal, 50 hostages to be returned​

Israel’s cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that has stretched on for more than six weeks.
Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal​


  • ByAl Mayadeen English
  • Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies
  • Today 05:19

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.



A four-day humanitarian truce has been reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, the Palestinian Resistance movement announced in a statement early on Wednesday morning.


Hamas said that the agreement was reached following difficult and complex indirect negotiations.


The agreement involved a prisoners exchange deal and a number of clauses that will ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip "without exception".

english.almayadeen.net

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.
english.almayadeen.net english.almayadeen.net
 
Last edited:
Sadly you are right. The ugly Zionist child killer Nethayahoo was barking in front of US supplied JDAMS that the Zionist animals will bomb women and children even harder when the Zionist animals have been released. This will only buy the Zionist savages more time to restock with US weapons. I guess Hamas was pressured by the Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi and Emirati pimps to release the Zionist animals as a propaganda ploy. It is so sad that Arab puppet pimps are the ones supporting Zionist child killers. Even the Chinese and BRICS called for a total ceasefire and Zionist withdrawal from the ruins of Gaza.
 

Biden admin officials see proof their strategy is working in hostage deal​


 
Stranagor said:

Biden admin officials see proof their strategy is working in hostage deal​


Click to expand...
Biden is a demented Zionist shill in diapers, the evil Jew bastard Blinken in charge of the Zionist holocaust of Palestine. The Jew agenda is to get the Zionist animals out of Gaza ruins, restock with US weapons and then destroy whatever is left of Gaza. They are also trying to work out with Egyptian and Jordanian puppet regimes about the future of 2.3 million displaced Palestinians.
 
October 7 . Hamas storms Israel and capture 240 hostages
October 8 - 22 November. Israel pounds Gaza killing approximately 15000 people and displacing millions. Israel demands that the people move to the south thus capturing a large part of the Gaza after demolishing hospitals.
November 22. Hamas to release hostages and Israel will continue with ceasefire on daily basis for every 10 hostages released. Probably another 10 days of ceasefire before hell returns to Gaza.
By December 2023 Israel would have taken a huge portion of the Gaza with settlers eventually moving in.

Hamas objective achieved
 
Once again it is the time to ask few questions -

Did Hamas plan it well?
Did they work on all the scenarios after their attack?
What objective was achieved by them in that daring and well planned attack?

It appears that apart from exceptionally well planned attack, they haven’t achieved anything. The fact that they have accepted the truce and would release the hostages shows, how poorly they did scenario painting.
 
for every 10 Zionist prisoners Hamas releases, the Zionists will release 30 Palestinian prisoners (women and children) per day

on the 5th day, the Zionists will release an additional 150 Palestinian prisoners

300 trucks of aid (including fuel) will enter all parts of Gaza for each of these 5 days
 
HGV said:
for every 10 Zionist prisoners Hamas releases, the Zionists will release 30 Palestinian prisoners (women and children) per day

on the 5th day, the Zionists will release an additional 150 Palestinian prisoners

300 trucks of aid (including fuel) will enter all parts of Gaza for each of these 5 days
Click to expand...

And then back to square one?
 
VkdIndian said:
Once again it is the time to ask few questions -

Did Hamas plan it well?
Did they work on all the scenarios after their attack?
What objective was achieved by them in that daring and well planned attack?

It appears that apart from exceptionally well planned attack, they haven’t achieved anything. The fact that they have accepted the truce and would release the hostages shows, how poorly they did scenario painting.
Click to expand...
For me no, they just started the war then said let Allah decide the fate of 2 millions gazans while we are in the tunnels.
 
koolio said:
And then back to square one?
Click to expand...
I can't predict the future, are you going to complain and criticise everything like a useless donkey or acknowledge temporary humanitarian reprieves and aid flowing in is a welcome development?
 
HGV said:
I can't predict the future, are you going to complain and criticise everything like a useless donkey or acknowledge temporary humanitarian reprieves and aid flowing in is a welcome development?
Click to expand...

Are you thick or what, maybe you didn't understand the point I am trying to get at, basically Israelis have already said they won't stop the war until all Palestinians are out of Gaza, of course this temporary ceasefire is a welcome development but it needs to be permanent.
 
Darius77 said:

Zionists animals agree to 4 day truce as well.

Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire deal, 50 hostages to be returned​

Israel’s cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that has stretched on for more than six weeks.
Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal​


  • ByAl Mayadeen English
  • Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies
  • Today 05:19

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.



A four-day humanitarian truce has been reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, the Palestinian Resistance movement announced in a statement early on Wednesday morning.


Hamas said that the agreement was reached following difficult and complex indirect negotiations.


The agreement involved a prisoners exchange deal and a number of clauses that will ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip "without exception".

english.almayadeen.net

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.
english.almayadeen.net english.almayadeen.net
Click to expand...
Why muslims all over the world are supporting Hamas ? They are responsible for 15000 muslims killed ?
 
koolio said:
Are you thick or what, maybe you didn't understand the point I am trying to get at, basically Israelis have already said they won't stop the war until all Palestinians are out of Gaza, of course this temporary ceasefire is a welcome development but it needs to be permanent.
Click to expand...
And how do you suggest the Palestinians achieve a permanent ceasefire?
 
VkdIndian said:
Once again it is the time to ask few questions -

Did Hamas plan it well?
Did they work on all the scenarios after their attack?
What objective was achieved by them in that daring and well planned attack?

It appears that apart from exceptionally well planned attack, they haven’t achieved anything. The fact that they have accepted the truce and would release the hostages shows, how poorly they did scenario painting.
Click to expand...
The objective is resistance until victory

Peace can be a enemy if victory isn't achieved, if the objective was to destroy Israeli attempts at relations with the Muslim world and empower the cause of Palestine then the objective has been reached and then some

karmaa said:
Why muslims all over the world are supporting Hamas ? They are responsible for 15000 muslims killed ?
Click to expand...

The Jews killed them, the Palestinians are resisting

What do you want them to do? Act like coward Hindus and wait 1000 years for history to give them freedom?
 

Similar threads

D
Blinken: With Gaza ceasefire, Saudi normalization deal possible before Biden’s term ends
Replies
1
Views
518
Novus ordu seclorum
N
Saifullah Sani
Israeli FM: Peace deal 'impossible' after Palestinian unity agreement
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
5K
nirreich
nirreich
haman10
Israel attacks Gaza as palestinian reconciliation deal announced
Replies
13
Views
1K
Falcon29
Falcon29
Falcon29
Hamas takes Israeli threats seriously
Replies
2
Views
932
haman10
haman10
Falcon29
Israeli President: Netanyahu torpedoed peace deal 3 years ago
Replies
0
Views
693
Falcon29
Falcon29

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom