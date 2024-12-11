What's new

Global IT firms spread footprint in Pakistan

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2019
Messages
5,357
Reaction score
-29
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Global IT firms spread footprint in Pakistan
European software provider announces plans to introduce fintech solutions

Our Correspondent
December 11, 2024


KARACHI: A leading European business software provider, Relational, is planning to launch its operations in Pakistan in collaboration with local consulting firm Dellsons Group.

In this regard, the partnership was formalised with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at introducing Relational's innovative business software solutions in Pakistan's financial sector.

This alliance represents a significant step forward in Relational's global expansion strategy as Dellsons Associates will leverage its network and market expertise in Pakistan to introduce Relational's cutting-edge fintech products and services to commercial banks and the financial sector.

Relational President and CEO John Papaevgeniou said, "Pakistan is an emerging economy with an evolving financial sector. Dellsons' knowledge of the Pakistani market and their commitment to fostering innovation align with our mission to provide state-of-the-art interrelated business software solutions worldwide. Together, we look forward to making an impact by empowering businesses in Pakistan with the advanced technology they need to thrive."

IT and telecom analyst Muhammad Yasir said Pakistan was getting the attention of global IT companies and software providers due to the collective efforts of the private sector and the government.

Pakistani tech and IT companies have significantly enhanced their presence at the global trade fairs over the last two years, which resulted in increasing partnerships between the local companies and the global tech players, he said.

The government and the authorities concerned should take a further step forward to facilitate the companies looking for pumping investment into Pakistan.

What's more, a Czech Republic company, Icewarp, and another global tech company, Pro Device, have announced plans to initiate their operations in Pakistan early this year.

tribune.com.pk

Global IT firms spread footprint in Pakistan | The Express Tribune

Global IT firms spread footprint in Pakistan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
.

Similar threads

maniiminhas
Minerals for growth and development
Replies
0
Views
230
maniiminhas
maniiminhas
H
  • Article
SUPARCO built SPARC-GB research center in Gilgit Baltistan
Replies
2
Views
623
AbdulQadir7
A
A
  • Article
Saudi Aramco Opens First Petrol Pump in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
646
Akbar26
A
ghazi52
Pakistan Digital City Haripur to be KP’s first IT-focused technology zone
Replies
0
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
  • Article
Russia approves $5 billion, 1,040km gas pipeline to boost Pakistan's natural gas consumption
Replies
1
Views
357
AbdulQadir7
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom