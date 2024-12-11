Global IT firms spread footprint in Pakistan

A leading European business software provider, Relational, is planning to launch its operations in Pakistan in collaboration with local consulting firm Dellsons Group.In this regard, the partnership was formalised with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at introducing Relational's innovative business software solutions in Pakistan's financial sector.This alliance represents a significant step forward in Relational's global expansion strategy as Dellsons Associates will leverage its network and market expertise in Pakistan to introduce Relational's cutting-edge fintech products and services to commercial banks and the financial sector.Relational President and CEO John Papaevgeniou said, "Pakistan is an emerging economy with an evolving financial sector. Dellsons' knowledge of the Pakistani market and their commitment to fostering innovation align with our mission to provide state-of-the-art interrelated business software solutions worldwide. Together, we look forward to making an impact by empowering businesses in Pakistan with the advanced technology they need to thrive."IT and telecom analyst Muhammad Yasir said Pakistan was getting the attention of global IT companies and software providers due to the collective efforts of the private sector and the government.Pakistani tech and IT companies have significantly enhanced their presence at the global trade fairs over the last two years, which resulted in increasing partnerships between the local companies and the global tech players, he said.The government and the authorities concerned should take a further step forward to facilitate the companies looking for pumping investment into Pakistan.What's more, a Czech Republic company, Icewarp, and another global tech company, Pro Device, have announced plans to initiate their operations in Pakistan early this year.