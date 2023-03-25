Global Firepower Ranking 2023: Implications for Bangladesh​

Abid123 said: No it is not. Otherwise North Korea would have been top 10. Click to expand...

YES It is. Why don't you bother to check GFP website yourself. It has ZERO weightage to technology. It only show total count.A 1960s aircraft is equivalent to 5th gen fighter according to GFP. This does not even required arguements. All you had to do was visit their website and check if they are comparing advance fighter aircrafts differently or not. They have all the data over there. They show the count and the rankings of each category & subcategories. If count is higher the rankings are higher and viceversa (in each category). Then all categories are added according to their weightage to make a master list.Your statement "otherwise north korea" makes no sense. As if GFP is only and only looking at fighter aircrafts. Which is not true. Reason why GFP placed North korea much down is of several other reasons. GFP rankings are based on lot of factors. GFP gives lot of weightage to population. North Korea has 10 times less population then Pakistan. GFP also gives lot of weightage to land mass. Again north korea is much lower in this stat and so on and so forth. However, GFP can become accurate only if they consider technology, ranges, tonnages, capabilities etc. Not just the count of each thing.Edit: Here According to GFP, North Korea is at world's 11 most powerful airforce overall. and Top 5 ranking in fighter aircrafts category and attack aircrafts category. This tells how stupid these rankings are.