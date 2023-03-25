What's new

Global Firepower Ranking 2023: Implications for Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
10,031
Reaction score
-5
Published on 07:00 PM, March 18, 2023

Global Firepower Ranking 2023: Implications for Bangladesh​

For a country to showcase its national strength, military capability and coercive endurance, power becomes an important denominator in international politics.


Bangladesh's position in the Global Firepower Ranking 2023

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Towkir Hossain

For a country to showcase its national strength, military capability and coercive endurance, power becomes an important denominator in international politics. Despite the renewed focus on ideational power exercised by countries be it in international forums, ideology and diplomacy, military power remains the core tool of any country to advance its security image in international relations. Global Firepower (GFP) is an internationally recognised ranking system to understand the military rankings, status and development of countries. In its recent issue, the Global Firepower 2023 ranks Bangladesh as the first paramilitary power and 12th "Powers on the Rise" in the world, a milestone achievement for a South Asian country only after India and Pakistan.

However, what constitutes power itself, remains a contested definitional pursuit among scholars, academicians and practitioners in international relations. Joseph Nye, an influential scholar on American foreign policy, stated that power is not only about commanding others to do something rather it is also about persuading others to get what one wants. This suggests power can be both soft power or hard power, where soft power includes economic pursuit or diplomacy and hard power includes military strength, defence and warfare equipment. Such soft/hard-power distinction may not always be a useful analytical tool to understand a country's influence in global politics, but certainly understanding a country's military capabilities in numbers can provide a brief overview of a country's position in the global armament landscape.

Global Firepower (GFP) Index illustrates a country's conventional fighting capability measured by eight categorical groups such as financials, geography, manpower, airpower, land forces, naval forces, natural resources, and logistics. Under these categorical groups, the index uses over 60 factors to calculate the comparative military strength of each country – standardised by the perfect Power Index (PwrIndx) value of 0.0000. Currently, Global Firepower (GFP) comprises 145 nations in its list with an expanding range each year.

The USA, Russia and China top the first three positions of the 2023 GFP list with PwrIndx of 0.0712, 0.0714 and 0.0722, respectively.

Comparatively, the USA excels in airpower, logistics and geography, whereas Russia excels in manpower, land power, naval power, natural resources and financials. Similarly, China excels in manpower, naval power, land power and financials over the USA. For South Asia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh tops the list with PwrIndx of 0.1025, 0.1694 and 0.5871 respectively. The ranks of India (4th), Pakistan (7th) and Bangladesh (40th)describe the stark power imbalance in the region.

In comparison, India and Pakistan both hold a stronger advantage over Bangladesh in almost all categories. However, one interesting finding is that Bangladesh, given its relatively small square land (143,998 km), shared border (4413 km), coastline (580 km) and waterways (8370 km), still holds the upper hand over India in its geographical position. The reason for this is that Bangladesh has significant shared borders and a critical coastline on the Bay of Bengal with strategic maritime advantage.

Global Firepower (GFP) Index illustrates a country's conventional fighting capability measured by eight categorical groups such as financials, geography, manpower, airpower, land forces, naval forces, natural resources, and logistics.
Click to expand...

One of the main strengths of Bangladesh is its population counting over 165 million. This fact can be acutely observed in the manpower category of Bangladesh, where in all of the indicators (available manpower, paramilitary, fit-for-service, reaching military age annually, total military personnel, active personnel and air force/army/navy personnel) the country tops among the first 32. The country currently hosts the world's largest paramilitary forcecombining 6,800,000 personnel, making it first in the GFP list. Also, the country has one of the largest active military forces in the world with around 7 million personnel. This might be one of the finest examples of a country's security landscape bound with territorial limitation, that a heavy population can act as an asset if mobilised effectively.

Bangladesh's military modernisation has been facilitated by the increased defence expenditure of the government. Starting in 2009, Bangladesh Armed Forces has focused on modernising its core forcesincluding the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Forces often known as Force Goal 2030. The programme facilitated numerous upgradation programmes of tanks, tank missiles, light armoured vehicles, radar and aviation equipment, etc. Under this modernisation programme, Bangladesh currently stands 40th globally in terms of defence spending, amounting to USD 3.8 billion. In South Asia, the defence expenditure of Bangladesh ranks third only after India and Pakistan, which suggests in terms of strategic political calculation, the country is not limited only to soft power diplomacy.
Read more

Iran-Saudi détente: Has a major shifting of the sands begun?

However, the military landscape also suggests that Bangladesh is aptly equipped for conventional military warfare. On the contrary, the present global firepower landscape is increasingly shifting to the airspace and airborne military equipped with high-range missiles, advanced AI technology and data-enabled geo-precision. Adaptation to the global tech-military landscape will require heavy investmentin military research and technology. Hence, Bangladesh needs to focus on increased R&D investment in the defence sector, instead of merely importing the logistics from other countries. This will enable the country to gather sufficient footing in the military research industry as well.

GFP 2023 signifies the fact that modern firepower capabilities depend not only on expenditure-reliant armed forces of a country's army, navy or air power, rather financialisation, logistics and geography also play a major role in determining a country's rank. Increased intra-state conflicts, growing polarisation, external allied pressure and existing security dilemmas all contributed to an increased securitisation and advancement of military power in recent decades. For South Asia, the implication will not only cover the uneasy tension between India and Pakistan, but also will extend to the other countries as well. Bangladesh's gradual climbing up in the ranks is the best example of this – that regional geopolitics has significant implications for a country's modernising military tendency.

Towkir Hossain is a Dhaka-based research analyst on international affairs and strategic issues.

www.thedailystar.net

Global Firepower Ranking 2023: Implications for Bangladesh

For a country to showcase its national strength, military capability and coercive endurance, power becomes an important denominator in international politics.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
what a load of BS selective propaganda

BD is 40th ranks that is all . guy dug down sub catogaries and bring some results to make his country look good . this is how propaganda works .


2024 Military Strength Ranking

Ranking the nations of the world based on current available firepower.
www.globalfirepower.com
 
Imran Khan said:
what a load of BS selective propaganda

BD is 40th ranks that is all . guy dug down sub catogaries and bring some results to make his country look good . this is how propaganda works .


2024 Military Strength Ranking

Ranking the nations of the world based on current available firepower.
www.globalfirepower.com
Click to expand...

Bro, Global Fire Power rankings are a joke itself. That blog is based on totally incorrect data and incorrect formula. There's tons of mistakes in GFP. No authentic defense experts ever quote GFP as their source of measuring how powerful any country is.

For-example, For Pakistan they say We have 2 Destroyers. I wonder which 2 destroyers Pakistan has ? .. Secondly, their formula will give same weight-age to these assumed 2 destroyers as Arleigh Burke or type 055 destroyers. They don't include tonnage, technology or tons of other factors.

According to GFP an airforce with 50 mig-21s is stronger then a airforce with 49 F-35s.

There is no way, Pakistan can be 7th. There is no power projection, no heli carriers, no destroyers, no stealth fighters, very basic bare minimum technologies at mass level, only select few areas where we have average technologies, Above all total dependence on Oil imports and totally wreck economy are enormous factors that should weigh in. They ability to sustain or do war should be considered. How we can even do mass deployments without importing tons of fuel, how we can sustain war ? IMHO, if all factors including economy and technology are considered Pakistan will hardly come in top 20.
 
CivilianSupremacy said:
Bro, Global Fire Power rankings are a joke itself. That blog is based on totally incorrect data and incorrect formula. There's tons of mistakes in GFP. No authentic defense experts ever quote GFP as their source of measuring how powerful any country is.

For-example, For Pakistan they say We have 2 Destroyers. I wonder which 2 destroyers Pakistan has ? .. Secondly, their formula will give same weight-age to these assumed 2 destroyers as Arleigh Burke or type 055 destroyers. They don't include tonnage, technology or tons of other factors.

According to GFP an airforce with 50 mig-21s is stronger then a airforce with 49 F-35s.

There is no way, Pakistan can be 7th. There is no power projection, no heli carriers, no destroyers, no stealth fighters, very basic bare minimum technologies at mass level, only select few areas where we have average technologies, Above all total dependence on Oil imports and totally wreck economy are enormous factors that should weigh in. They ability to sustain or do war should be considered. How we can even do mass deployments without importing tons of fuel, how we can sustain war ? IMHO, if all factors including economy and technology are considered Pakistan will hardly come in top 20.
Click to expand...
they consider type 54A destroyers sir . i agree its joke but look how BD guy twisted the ranking to find out some numbers for BD . this is how they are doing in everything .
 
Black_cats said:
Published on 07:00 PM, March 18, 2023

Global Firepower Ranking 2023: Implications for Bangladesh​

For a country to showcase its national strength, military capability and coercive endurance, power becomes an important denominator in international politics.


Bangladesh's position in the Global Firepower Ranking 2023's position in the Global Firepower Ranking 2023

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Towkir Hossain

For a country to showcase its national strength, military capability and coercive endurance, power becomes an important denominator in international politics. Despite the renewed focus on ideational power exercised by countries be it in international forums, ideology and diplomacy, military power remains the core tool of any country to advance its security image in international relations. Global Firepower (GFP) is an internationally recognised ranking system to understand the military rankings, status and development of countries. In its recent issue, the Global Firepower 2023 ranks Bangladesh as the first paramilitary power and 12th "Powers on the Rise" in the world, a milestone achievement for a South Asian country only after India and Pakistan.

However, what constitutes power itself, remains a contested definitional pursuit among scholars, academicians and practitioners in international relations. Joseph Nye, an influential scholar on American foreign policy, stated that power is not only about commanding others to do something rather it is also about persuading others to get what one wants. This suggests power can be both soft power or hard power, where soft power includes economic pursuit or diplomacy and hard power includes military strength, defence and warfare equipment. Such soft/hard-power distinction may not always be a useful analytical tool to understand a country's influence in global politics, but certainly understanding a country's military capabilities in numbers can provide a brief overview of a country's position in the global armament landscape.

Global Firepower (GFP) Index illustrates a country's conventional fighting capability measured by eight categorical groups such as financials, geography, manpower, airpower, land forces, naval forces, natural resources, and logistics. Under these categorical groups, the index uses over 60 factors to calculate the comparative military strength of each country – standardised by the perfect Power Index (PwrIndx) value of 0.0000. Currently, Global Firepower (GFP) comprises 145 nations in its list with an expanding range each year.

The USA, Russia and China top the first three positions of the 2023 GFP list with PwrIndx of 0.0712, 0.0714 and 0.0722, respectively.

Comparatively, the USA excels in airpower, logistics and geography, whereas Russia excels in manpower, land power, naval power, natural resources and financials. Similarly, China excels in manpower, naval power, land power and financials over the USA. For South Asia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh tops the list with PwrIndx of 0.1025, 0.1694 and 0.5871 respectively. The ranks of India (4th), Pakistan (7th) and Bangladesh (40th)describe the stark power imbalance in the region.

In comparison, India and Pakistan both hold a stronger advantage over Bangladesh in almost all categories. However, one interesting finding is that Bangladesh, given its relatively small square land (143,998 km), shared border (4413 km), coastline (580 km) and waterways (8370 km), still holds the upper hand over India in its geographical position. The reason for this is that Bangladesh has significant shared borders and a critical coastline on the Bay of Bengal with strategic maritime advantage.



One of the main strengths of Bangladesh is its population counting over 165 million. This fact can be acutely observed in the manpower category of Bangladesh, where in all of the indicators (available manpower, paramilitary, fit-for-service, reaching military age annually, total military personnel, active personnel and air force/army/navy personnel) the country tops among the first 32. The country currently hosts the world's largest paramilitary forcecombining 6,800,000 personnel, making it first in the GFP list. Also, the country has one of the largest active military forces in the world with around 7 million personnel. This might be one of the finest examples of a country's security landscape bound with territorial limitation, that a heavy population can act as an asset if mobilised effectively.

Bangladesh's military modernisation has been facilitated by the increased defence expenditure of the government. Starting in 2009, Bangladesh Armed Forces has focused on modernising its core forcesincluding the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Forces often known as Force Goal 2030. The programme facilitated numerous upgradation programmes of tanks, tank missiles, light armoured vehicles, radar and aviation equipment, etc. Under this modernisation programme, Bangladesh currently stands 40th globally in terms of defence spending, amounting to USD 3.8 billion. In South Asia, the defence expenditure of Bangladesh ranks third only after India and Pakistan, which suggests in terms of strategic political calculation, the country is not limited only to soft power diplomacy.
Read more

Iran-Saudi détente: Has a major shifting of the sands begun?

However, the military landscape also suggests that Bangladesh is aptly equipped for conventional military warfare. On the contrary, the present global firepower landscape is increasingly shifting to the airspace and airborne military equipped with high-range missiles, advanced AI technology and data-enabled geo-precision. Adaptation to the global tech-military landscape will require heavy investmentin military research and technology. Hence, Bangladesh needs to focus on increased R&D investment in the defence sector, instead of merely importing the logistics from other countries. This will enable the country to gather sufficient footing in the military research industry as well.

GFP 2023 signifies the fact that modern firepower capabilities depend not only on expenditure-reliant armed forces of a country's army, navy or air power, rather financialisation, logistics and geography also play a major role in determining a country's rank. Increased intra-state conflicts, growing polarisation, external allied pressure and existing security dilemmas all contributed to an increased securitisation and advancement of military power in recent decades. For South Asia, the implication will not only cover the uneasy tension between India and Pakistan, but also will extend to the other countries as well. Bangladesh's gradual climbing up in the ranks is the best example of this – that regional geopolitics has significant implications for a country's modernising military tendency.

Towkir Hossain is a Dhaka-based research analyst on international affairs and strategic issues.

www.thedailystar.net

Global Firepower Ranking 2023: Implications for Bangladesh

For a country to showcase its national strength, military capability and coercive endurance, power becomes an important denominator in international politics.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
Click to expand...


No relevance at al. BD has not taken any real action to strengthen its military capability since the purchase of the two subs a few years ago.

What has changed is its economic resilience and capacity to quickly initiate a weapons buildup.

But in the overall scheme of things BD is concentrating on what actually matters which is the economy. The article is a clickbait nonsense.
 
Abid123 said:
No it is not. Otherwise North Korea would have been top 10.
Click to expand...

YES It is. Why don't you bother to check GFP website yourself. It has ZERO weightage to technology. It only show total count.

A 1960s aircraft is equivalent to 5th gen fighter according to GFP. This does not even required arguements. All you had to do was visit their website and check if they are comparing advance fighter aircrafts differently or not. They have all the data over there. They show the count and the rankings of each category & subcategories. If count is higher the rankings are higher and viceversa (in each category). Then all categories are added according to their weightage to make a master list.

Your statement "otherwise north korea" makes no sense. As if GFP is only and only looking at fighter aircrafts. Which is not true. Reason why GFP placed North korea much down is of several other reasons. GFP rankings are based on lot of factors. GFP gives lot of weightage to population. North Korea has 10 times less population then Pakistan. GFP also gives lot of weightage to land mass. Again north korea is much lower in this stat and so on and so forth. However, GFP can become accurate only if they consider technology, ranges, tonnages, capabilities etc. Not just the count of each thing.

Edit: Here According to GFP, North Korea is at world's 11 most powerful airforce overall. and Top 5 ranking in fighter aircrafts category and attack aircrafts category. This tells how stupid these rankings are.

Capturenk1.JPG
 
Last edited:
Egypt a lot stronger than Israel? I don't like those genocidal jooz but ain't no way Egypt can take on Israel it would be one sided slaughter.
1. Israel
2. Iran
3. Saudi
4. Egypt
5. Turkey

Middle East

and Poland stronger than Germany? haha alright that was a good laugh
 
retaxis said:
Egypt a lot stronger than Israel? I don't like those genocidal jooz but ain't no way Egypt can take on Israel it would be one sided slaughter.
1. Israel
2. Iran
3. Saudi
4. Egypt
5. Turkey

Middle East

and Poland stronger than Germany? haha alright that was a good laugh
Click to expand...
Israel can not sustain a long war with Iran or Turkey without American support and supply. Both of them have vastly superior resource base, population base, geographic advantage, million of trained man power for war, war equipment, much bigger army, navy etc. Israel has a technological edge, but Turkey and Iran also have a huge domestic arms industry and capability to mass produce weapons which they can throw in the battle field in a massive number nullifying Israeli technological advantage.

My ranking would be-
1.Turkey
2.Iran
3.Israel
4.Egypt
5.Saudi Arabia
 
Last edited:
mb444 said:
No relevance at al. BD has not taken any real action to strengthen its military capability since the purchase of the two subs a few years ago.

What has changed is its economic resilience and capacity to quickly initiate a weapons buildup.

But in the overall scheme of things BD is concentrating on what actually matters which is the economy. The article is a clickbait nonsense.
Click to expand...


Once you have the economy regional importance. Cemented relations with 'helpful powers' like China, S.korea (although not perfect, but very good. ) e.t.c

Industry and skilled manpower, skilled industry and manpower . Then inshallal rest will come at ease.

Our South asian brothers were busy beating their chest, and ruining what would have been an golden time for them.

It's that marital race b.s these stoopid ppl been swallow from their masters seed , instead of going to thier stomach - it went to their heads and made them deluded.
 
Imran Khan said:
they consider type 54A destroyers sir . i agree its joke but look how BD guy twisted the ranking to find out some numbers for BD . this is how they are doing in everything .
Click to expand...

I wonder how long this forum is going to be a therapy hub for Bangla trolls struggling to cope with the reality of their dirty overcrowded country.

I guess it's human nature to react like this when one is born into the wrong nationality.

There are genuine Bangladeshi posters on this forum but the trolls are given a free pass to post all this propaganda.

Their lifetime seems to be comparing themselves to us shows how deeply they feel below us. Not surprising.

But my concern is, how long is our forum going to be a baby-sitting center for such troll activities. Ever since this forum re-launched these self-loathing Bangla trolls have been at it again.

They even come here posing as Amreekis or other Western citizens and posting pro-Bangla propaganda with high hopes that people will think "look even Westerners see bangladesh as something besides a shithole."

Shameless people.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Bangladesh enforces curfew and deploys military as protests turn deadly
Replies
0
Views
412
ghazi52
ghazi52
B
Bangladesh’s paramilitary capabilities and future prospects
Replies
0
Views
646
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh climbs 5 spots in latest passport ranking
Replies
1
Views
362
SoulSpokesman
S
B
Bangladesh shows 'remarkable progress' against hunger since 2015
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
4K
ST1976
ST1976
B
Bangladesh is a key maritime power, say experts
Replies
2
Views
385
@blue Ocean
@

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom