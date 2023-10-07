Gaza-Israel Conflict | October 2023

Israel caught off-guard in intelligence failure​

Dozens of gunmen from the Islamist militant group Hamas appear to have infiltrated southern Israel in a surprise attack Hundreds of people are being treated in Israeli hospitals, with at least one Israeli woman killed by intense rocket fire from the Gaza Strip Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant says Hamas has "made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war" against Israel A senior commander from Hamas claims thousands of rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel Mohammed Deif says the Palestinian militant group had "decided to say enough is enough" The Israeli military says it has begun striking targets in the Gaza strip in response "to the barrages of rockets"

Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon say they are treating 68 victims, some in serious condition

Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva say 80 victims are being treated there, with also some in a serious condition

Frank GardnerSecurity correspondentThis is a colossal intelligence failure for Israel.The country has one of the most extensive and sophisticated intelligence networks in the Middle East, both domestic and external.It has informants embedded inside militant groups not just in the Palestinian territories but in Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere.It has, in the past, been able to assassinate militant leaders either with precision drone strikes or even booby-trapped mobile phones.And yet today, at the end of a Jewish holiday, it appears to have been caught asleep at the wheel.Hamas has been able to plan and launch this carefully coordinated assault on Israel seemingly in total secrecy.That Israel will retaliate with massive force is a given. But Israelis will now be asking why their nation’s spies failed to see this coming and warn the country accordingly.Israel's military spokesman is declining to comment about reporters of Israelis being captured by Hamas, according to the Reuters news agency.An Israeli military spokesman says Palestinians fired 2,500 rockets at Israel "with infiltrations from paragliders, sea and ground", according to the Reuters news agency.We've heard from a few hospitals in Israel about the number of people currently being treated after the surprise attacks earlier:We will continue to updates these numbers throughout the day.