French Special Forces have received the first batch of 25 heavy vehicles, known as PLFS. The machine, based on Renault Sherpa, has been developed in just 13 months.

The French Special Forces have received the first batch of 25 PLFS heavy armored vehicles, developed by Renault Trucks Defence (RTD). This is the first batch of total of 202 PLFSs ordered by the French military along with 242 light VLFS vehicles.