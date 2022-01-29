What's new

F-16 of Pakistan Air Force

Loading Aim-9 Sidewinders On Pakistan Air Force F-16's, Sarghoda AB, 1980's (c).

1643489309983.png


The AIM-9 Sidewinder (where "AIM" stands for "Air Intercept Missile") is a short-range air-to-air missile which entered service with the US Navy in 1956 and subsequently was adopted by the US Air Force in 1964. Since then the Sidewinder has proved to be an enduring international success, and its latest variants remain standard equipment in most western-aligned air forces. The Soviet K-13, a reverse-engineered copy of the AIM-9, was also widely adopted by a number of nations.



An early picture of PAF F-16A block 15 #85724 parked at Sarghoda AB, currently known as Mushaf AB.


1643489119324.png



One Of The Pakistan Air Force's F-16s In Flight Over Florida Before Delivery In The Mid Eighties.

1643489218781.png
 
"PAF Vipers in a Four-ship formation to display a fly past over Shakar Paria Parade Ground"...

1643641968433.png



PAF F-16s belonging to number 9 squadron Griffins flying in formation behind their leader. The leaders uses hand signals, head nods, aircraft moments or radio calls to alert their wingmen of changes in flight altitude, formation positions, split-ups, rejoins and radio frequencies ...

The first of the PAF's new F-16D Block 52 fighters, rolled out on 13 October 2009, undergoing flight testing in the U.S. prior to delivery..

1644612232235.png
 
PAF F-16 pilots along with Base commander Sargodha, during an operational exercise.

1645996892941.png

PAF Inducted F-16 in 1983 and was located to 'City of Falcons' Sargodha; since past four decades these aircraft are stationed there.
 
Not sure if this was an operational exercise but it was No. 11 OCU with mostly students going through conversion with some seniors who were IPs. My old man is on the left side in this pic.
 
