Expanding ECO cooperation

In order to improve its economy, Pakistan needs to enhance ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) and bolster regional trade. This can be done by following the European Union model of abolishing Customs Duties between member countries. If Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan remove Customs Duties, then cheap goods would be available to the poor masses at affordable prices. Pakistani manufactured goods and medicines produced in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Multan would be exported to the neighboring countries and it would give the manufacturing sector a boost.
Similarly, the previous Caretaker Government's decision to save precious foreign exchange by doing Barter Trade with Iran and Afghanistan should be implemented practically.
