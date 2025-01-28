DR. AFIA, BETTER FOR U.S AS

5. A month back Hassan Nissar in his talk show said that he was attending marriage of son of a Senator when a دبلی پتلی young girl of 20-25 years came to her introducing introduce herself as Zartaj Gul. According to Hassan Nassar, he was astonished wondering if such a دبلی پتلی fragile girl can be a “ دہشت گرد “ facing some twenty cases.​

6. Hassan Nasar’s this observation flashed in my mind that Dr. Afia was accused of attacking and successfully snatching a rifle from an American soldier. Dr. Afia, as I see in the photograph, is more fragile and thin than Zartaj Gul. I wonder if such a fragile can attack an American robust soldier taken as the best in the world, then US should think of hiring services of Dr. Afia as a parade ground training instructor to afford refresher course to the American soldiers.​

DR. AFIA, BETTER FOR U.S ASThe Sindh High Court the other day observed that ex-President US pardoned sentence of his son but not that of Dr. Afia Siddiqui.The long standing episode of Dr. Afia Siddiqui is once again active and it appears the US Government has afforded Pakistan’s access to her. It has once again excited the expectations that she might at one stage be released. Dr. Afia’s sister three four years back gave time of a week or two when she was going to be released and arriving Pakistan. Rauf Klasra’s recent remarks are very realistic that if the mighty US has in fifteen years not succeeded in getting Shakil Afridi released, how can we expect about Dr. Afia.2. Comparing the present day US, Rauf Klasra made a very sensible unique comment that we the Pakistanis keep criticizing our country whereas today same is happening in US which ten-fifteen years back could not be expected. For example, he quotes that there were some 30-32 trails against different allegations including sex-scandal settlement against Donals Trump, even then he has again been elected. Biden a month before his tenure expiry extended presidential amnesty to his son. Trump has appointed father-in-law of his one daughter pardoning sentence as US special envoy to the Middle East. And etc. The best readable comment from Rauf Klasra is that on the above “examples” no one talked, no talk show, no column in USA but here in Pakistan in practice is more democracy we can shout on these things.3. For about five years in 1980s, my residence was the last building where next stood at ten-fifteen yards a large iron gate on the road generally called the Navy Gate housing US naval camp offices. Living there, I so often saw US mariners walking, jogging, cycling, in cars coming out from their offices going to city area. On roads I met them so frequently while myself jogging alongside beach, waving hands to them and receiving back their smiling friendly gestures. I hardly remember if ever I saw any mariner thin, physically not robust, shorty but really physically “powerful”.4. I grew up in Sialkot City. Like every child of that time, though we had no awareness to the press, we silently unintentionally in our innocent mind had that our soldiers were tall, healthy, short hair, walking steps of two always remain in “marching” rhythm.