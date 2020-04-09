What's new

Diamer Basha Dam construction Updates

Diamer Basha Dam


Location

On Indus River near Chilas (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Gilgit-Baltistan), 315 km u/s from Tarbela Dam and about 40 km downstream of Chilas Town.

Salient Features
  • Dam Type
Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC)


basha2.jpg

  • Height of Dam
272 meters
  • Spillways
14.Nos Gate (11.5m x 16.24m)
  • Gross Storage
8.10 MAF (10 BCM)
  • Live Storage
6.40 MAF (7.9 BCM)
  • Installed Capacity
4,500 MW

12, each turbine of 375 MW

  • Annual Energy
18,097 GWh

Execution by
WAPDA


Completion Date 9 Years after commencement

Financial Status (Rs. Million) Local...... Foreign Total

PC-I (Dam Part) 14.11.2018 325,686.000 154,000.000.... 479,686.000

PSDP Allocation 2019-2020 16,000.000 - 16,000.000

Revised PC-I (Land Acquisition and Resettle
ment) 02.03.2015 101,372.000 - 101,372.000

PSDP Allocation 2019-2020 4,000.000 -....... 4,000.000

Procurement Of Contract

DIAMER BASHA HYDROPOWER PROJECT

PC-I for Dam Part amounting to Rs. 474 Billion was approved by ECNEC on 17.04.2018.Subsequently after inclusion of 15 MW Tangir HPP, the revised cost of PC-I amounting to Rs. 479.686 Billion approved by ECNEC on 14.11.2018.

PC-I for Power Generation Facilities will be submitted to MoWR after commencement of construction work of Dam Part.


Status

  • Preliminary works Progress
Construction of Project Colony, Model Village at Harpan Das, Right Bank Periphery Roads, CBMs (Confidence Building Measures) and Valley Roads are in progress.

  • Diamer Basha Dam Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd.
Certificate of Incorporation issued by SECP on January 15, 2019. 1st meeting of Board of Directors held on 19.11.2019; hence operations of the company have been commenced.

  • Procurement of Consultancy Services for Construction Supervision
Consultants for review of evaluation of prequalification applications, review / preparation of bidding documents and evaluations of bids for Main Works MW-1 has been appointed w.e.f. 30.11.2018 and extended upto 30.11.2019.

Procurement process for Consultancy Services for Construction Design, Construction Supervision & Contract Administration of Main Dam is in process.

  • Procurement of Contractors for Contract MW-1 (Main Works)
Prequalification process for Main Works was initiated in April 2018. Five JVs of International & National firms submitted the applications for prequalification in September 2018. After evaluation, all 05 JVs were declared non-responsive which necessitated the annulment, therefore, bids were been invited on single stage-two envelope (post qualification) basis. NIT for Dam Part (MW-I) was published on 02.06.2019 with extended submission date of 21.08.2019. Bids submitted by the Two (02) Joint Ventures are under evaluation.
 
How much target has been reached so far? I donated to it at the time of appeal and it seems like a long time ago.

I wont blame the government if they use some of the money for supported the most vulnerable during current crisis. But PMIK clearly mentioned they will not be using it. Who will you build the dam for if people are dieing of hunger cause they don’t have money to buy food during current crisis.

Its all about prioritising stuff.
 
Despite expressing serious reservations about inflated expenditures, the federal government on Thursday conditionally approved the Diamer-Bhasha dam land acquisition project for Rs175 billion, which was triple the original estimate.


The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved four major projects costing nearly Rs250 billion, including in-principle approval for the Diamer-Bhasha land acquisition scheme, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the Ecnec meeting.

The water resources ministry had sought approval for a second revision in the cost of the Diamer-Bhasha land acquisition project to Rs175.4 billion.

“Ecnec considered the Diamer-Bhasha dam project (acquisition of land and resettlement) and accorded in-principle approval to the project with instruction to the Planning Division to further rationalise the cost of pay and allowances component of the project,” said the finance ministry.

The project had been originally approved in 2008 for Rs60 billion. Then the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government revised its cost to Rs101 billion in 2015 because locals had not accepted the land acquisition price offered by the government.

But the water resources ministry again pushed the project cost to Rs175.4 billion, which was 291% higher than the 2008 price. On April 15, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) referred to the Diamer-Bhasha dam land acquisition project for Rs175 billion to Ecnec.

Sources said the finance adviser expressed serious reservations about the surge in the cost.

Planning Minister Asad Umar was of the view that his responsibility was to the extent of resolving a dispute between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments related to the Diamer-Bhasha dam construction. The project had been evaluated by a team led by the Planning Commission deputy chairman.

Shaikh objected to the 683% increase in the cost of pay and allowances. In 2008, Rs721 million had been approved for pay and allowances but in the second revised PC-1, Rs5.7 billion was allocated to cover the expense.

The land compensation cost increased only 105% compared with the overall three-time increase in the project cost. As against the original allocation of Rs26.4 billion, the revised allocation for the land is Rs54.3 billion. However, the resettlement cost, which was Rs9.3 billion in 2008, has now been shown at Rs67.7 billion, higher by 627%.

The finance ministry said under the project, 30,350 people being displaced from 4,102 households in the project area would be resettled while land spread over 35,924 acres would also be acquired.
 
Physical work on Diamer-Bhasha Dam ready for commencement, PM told

Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Monday that as per his directions, all issues related to the critically important Diamer-Bhasha Dam, including settlement, detailed roadmap for mobilization of financial resources etc., had been resolved and that the physical work on the project was ready for commencement.

Chairing a meeting on national water security strategy and construction of dams to meet agricultural as well as energy requirements of the country, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the dam’s progress so far and ordered immediate commencement of construction activities.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to PM on Information Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain.

The meeting was informed that the Diamer-Bhasha project had remained stuck for decades due to various reasons. It was told that the dam’s construction would create 16,500 jobs and utilize a huge quantity of cement and steel, which would give a much-needed boost to the industry. Besides, its main purposes of water storage and producing 4,500MW of cheap and affordable electricity would help the country meet its energy requirements.

The 6.4 MAF (Million Acre Feet) water storage capacity of the dam would reduce the current water shortage in the country of 12 MAF to 6.1 MAF. It would add 35 years to the life of Tarbela Dam by reducing sedimentation. An area of 1.23 million acres of land would be brought under agriculture due to the dam.

It was further informed that an amount of Rs78.5 billion would be spent for social development of the area around Diamer Bhasha Dam. It would also be a major source of flood mitigation and save billions worth of damages caused by flood each year

96576149_2720190298108651_9022681392072359936_n.jpg




96277027_2720190201441994_3238751348044333056_n.jpg
 
Syed1. said:
First time after 1960 we are building dams at such massive scale.... I wonder where is the funding coming from
Click to expand...
we had budget surplus this year corona is a good news for pakistani economy
i m trying to explain it to people just wait and watch
 

