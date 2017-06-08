What's new

Coal based Power plants

Coal based: 13 power plants near completion

ISLAMABAD: Six power generation projects based on indigenous coal with cumulative capacity of 4,290 megawatts and seven projects based on imported coal with cumulative capacity of 5,201 megawatts are presently at various stages and will be completed in the near future.

The federal and provincial governments are working together to provide enabling environment and robust infrastructure that is required for Thar Coal Development, roads, water supply, waste water drainage channel and airport and transmission line.

The Sindh government has established a one-stop organisation and dedicated decision-making body namely Thar Coal and Energy Board under the chief executive of the province with representation from federal and provincial governments to facilitate fast track development of Thar Coal.

18221716_1881369478799724_2397072021462785261_n.jpg
 
Sahiwal coal plant

18581644_1418299054890268_3122224500810003272_n.jpg




18581958_1418299074890266_761968688427657771_n.jpg




18620122_1418299101556930_4219186640534333308_n.jpg



Balloki Power Plant ..... 1223 MW


18767430_1187881264672903_5810940509148482272_n.jpg



18740282_1187881228006240_4838937067308164695_n.jpg



1320 MW Hub Coal Power Plant under construction in Hub district,
The power plant, being constructed under CPEC with an estimated cost of $2 billion, will contribute 9 billion kWh of cheaper electricity annually into the national grid.


18953021_1194824607311902_7343097120121041180_n.jpg



19029301_1194824687311894_6739044338810357759_n.jpg
 
660MW project to be completed ahead of time: SECMC

http://nation.com.pk/business/15-Jun...-of-time-secmc

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has expressed hope that its 660 Megawatts coal power project in Tharparkar will be completed ahead of the scheduled time.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday by the company's spokesman, SECMC's Chief Executive Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh said the commissioning date was set at June 3, 2019. "The total duration envisaged for completion of the project was set at 42 months, but the pace of the work ensures us of its completion in 38 months instead," he apprised. The 660 MW coal powered power project is being built at a cost of $2 billion in Thar Coal Block II.

Sharing details of the coal mining project, Shaikh said they had achieved 40 percent of the mining target while 33 percent progress had been made for the establishment of the power plant.

"This progress had been made in 15 months after the financial closure was achieved in April 2016," he noted.

The SECMC's head asserted that he strongly believed that benefits from the coal projects should go to the local people of Tharparkar besides the rest of the country.

"That's why the company has started interventions in education, health, livelihood, and drinking water sectors for the people of the area and these schemes have already started benefiting the local communities," he added.

Shaikh reiterated his offer for holding negotiations with the people who apprehend that the Ghorano reservoir project would in any way affect their villages.

"Despite the fact that the reservoir project has been declared technically and environmentally sound by the judicial committee of Sindh High Court, we are ready to talk with the people to remove their concerns which were created due to misinformation," he said.
 
Arrival of Boiler Parts at Thar Block II Power Plant Moves Pakistan Toward Energy Goals

GE_Pakistan.png

July 04, 2017 at 08:07pm
The 175 billion tons of lignite coal beneath Pakistan’s Thar Desert is sufficient to produce 100 gigawatts (GW) of power for more than 30 years. The first facility to tap this enormous national resource, the Thar Block II Power Plant, has just achieved an important milestone with the arrival of key equipment parts from GE.

A part of national plans to address Pakistan’s energy deficit, this major step toward the development of the 660 megawatt (MW) power plant includes delivery of critical parts for boilers, including cyclones, water walls, tubes sections, soot blowers and air preheaters.

As the country’s first project firing Pakistani Thar lignite, the Thar Block II plant will deliver numerous benefits, including helping to reduce the pressure on foreign exchange reserves, supporting Pakistan’s energy independence, and promoting the country’s goal under Vision 2025 to increase the percentage of indigenous sources of power generation to over 50%. For years, this domestic resource has remained unused, in part because of the high moisture content of the lignite, which makes it difficult to burn – but all that is about to change.

“We are committed to supporting the development of Pakistan’s energy sector and economy through the completion of this strategic project that utilizes a domestic fuel source,” said Dr. Sacha Parneix, Commercial General Manager for GE’s Steam Power Systems business in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan.

The Thar Block II Power Plant is expected to be commissioned in 2019. GE is providing two 330 MW circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers for the project. The cyclones that have been delivered are particularly important core components of the CFB boilers and help to effectively recirculate combustion exhaust gas (flue gas) to ensure the reliable, slow and complete combustion of low-calorific fuels such as Thar lignite. In addition, the technology helps to minimize the amount of nitrogen oxides released, while capturing sulfur oxides, thus reducing the plant’s overall environmental footprint.

“Tapping this resource offers a cost-effective means to meet a part of the energy deficit in the country, and we are proud to bring GE’s leading technologies to support this strategic initiative,” said Sarim Sheikh, President & CEO of GE Pakistan and Central Asia.

Pakistan’s first coal import terminal begins operations


1450376-image-1499194998-818-640x480.jpg


Demand for coal is set to go up with several imported coal-fired power plants due to come online, according to an independent expert on ports. PHOTO: APP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first coal-dedicated import terminal has started operations on a commercial basis at Port Qasim, ahead of the initiation of several power projects.

“The company has successfully completed its project i.e., a terminal to handle bulk cargo vessels at Port Qasim and has formally commenced commercial operations,” Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited (PIBT) Company Secretary Arsalan I. Khan said in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

PIBT is a public listed company being traded at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Its stock price hit the upper limit of 5%, closing at Rs23.28 with 2.78 million shares changing hands on Tuesday.

The dirty bulk terminal has also established facilities to provide dedicated export services to cement and clinker manufacturers. The port has a capacity to handle 12 million tons of bulk cargo per year. The facilities have been established at a cost of $285 million.

“At present, we are only importing coal,” an official of the company told The Express Tribune.

An independent expert on ports, Captain Anwar Shah, said the country has been importing 5-7 million ton cola per annum. “Demand for coal is set to go up with several imported coal-fired power plants due to come online. The demand may surge to 12-15 million tons in the near future, depending upon timelines of productions from the power projects,” he estimated.

According to the federal government’s Private Power and Infrastructure Board, the country is to light up over 2,900-megawatt worth of imported coal-fired power projects till December 2019.

Sahiwal’s (Punjab) coal-fired power project of 1,320-megawatts, which is under testing phase these days, had earlier established an understanding to import coal via PIBT. Later, it changed its plan and started importing the commodity via two underdevelopment marginal wharf jetties at Port Qasim, it was learnt.

At present, PIBT has been importing coal mostly for Awan Trading (Private) Limited, which is a huge importer and supplier of the commodity in the country.

Besides, coal is also a basic raw material for cement manufacturing.

Cargo handling time down

The company official added PIBT is an automated terminal, which has reduced loading and unloading time significantly when compared to the manual loading and unloading system.

According to a recent statement from PIBT, “a coal cargo ship with similar tonnage currently takes around seven days (at the other port) while the same cargo can be handled within two days at PIBT due to the modern and mechanised handling system.”

The official added that China Harbour Engineering Company has set up the automated system called ‘Scada’ which is operated by a single man sitting in a chair and loading and unloading vessels with the help of real-time visual on a big screen.“The system is capable of unloading 1,800 tons coal per hour and loading 3,600 tons of cement and clinker per hour,” he said.
 
Chinese firms seal power deals with Punjab

LAHORE - Chinese companies Tuesday signed three memorandums of understanding with the Punjab government for setting up another coal based 1320 MW energy power plant in Rahim Yar Khan.

The accords were signed at a luncheon hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in honour of officials of Chinese companies. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong and senior officials attended the luncheon.

Under the agreement, Huang Shandong Power General Company will extend cooperation to Punjab government for setting up 1320 MW coal power plant in Rahim Yar Khan. It will also provide technical assistance for setting up the plant. Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) of Punjab government Jehanzeb Khan and Shandong Power Generation Company of China signed the agreement. Punjab government and Shandong Ruyi Group also signed MoU for setting up an institute of technical training.

Secretary Energy of Punjab government Asadur Rehman Gillani and Song Taji of Shandong Ruyi Group signed the agreement. Under this agreement, Chinese company will set up technical training institute in Sahiwal to provide vocational training to the local youth. Punjab government and Shandong Ruyi Group also signed an MoU with regard to cooperate social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said economic cooperation between Pakistan and China reached new heights.
 
Not a fan of coal we had a huge smog situation last year coal should be the last thing we should look forward to but do we really have a choice here
 
Two 660MW Coal-fired Power Plants at Port Qasim Karachi have energization planned in October 2017.



20994183_1262035403924155_1795807880848592107_n.jpg




20953674_1262035473924148_6558326216346541331_n.jpg




20992976_1262035523924143_6377613474592301918_n.jpg




20992777_1262035577257471_3264824997460847331_n.jpg




21105902_1262035400590822_1136199941188814836_n.jpg



20992681_1262035593924136_2766953165630700103_n.jpg
 
CPEC Port Qasim project provided 2,000 jobs including 200 Pakistani administrative staff, 1,600 Pakistani constructers.


DJwoTC_XUAA7Sjp.jpg
 

1320 MW Port Qasim Coal power project near completion. 1st unit to be operational in NOV

DKecnGmXkAAx876.jpg



DKecooqWkAAu2Oj.jpg



DKecpnGW4AAbj9L.jpg
 
Port Qasim power plant completed first 660 MW unit. Synchronized & generated electricity to national grid on November 10.


23318981_1328714103922951_7596041731362799674_n.jpg
 
Hub coal-fire power plant, they are building a jetty.

Screenshot_from_2017-10-22_12-15-37.png
 

