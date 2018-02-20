Zibago
Cholistan Jeep Rally: Magsi takes the trophy again
BY NEWS DESK
FEBRUARY 19, 2018
News Desk |
Nadir Magsi, Pakistan Peoples’ Party member for Sindh Provincial Assembly, won the Cholistan Desert Rally in the prepared category for the second consecutive year.
Mr. Magsi completed the track in 4 hours 32 minutes and 9 seconds and was declared the champion of 13th Desert Jeep Rally in the prepared category followed by Sahibzada Sultan who completed the track in 4 hours 37 minutes and 36 seconds on second position while Jaffar Magsi completed the track in 4 hours 39 minutes and 21 seconds to stand in third place. The four-day desert rally was organized at the Cholistan desert with a 180-kilometer track and 90 drivers that took part in the competition including foreign drivers from Canada and Thailand.
On Sunday, during the race, according to reports, the PPP leader’s jeep overturned at the track of 180 kilometers while he was taking a steep turn but the former champion of the Cholistan Jeep Rally remained unhurt and resumed the race soon after.
In another incident in the rally, two motorcyclists collided with each other, causing injuries to two people. The incident occurred due to an absence of barriers on the track. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital. In the stock category female Tushna Patel, the wife of the famous driver Roni Patel, completed the track of 90 kilometer in 2 hours and 41 minutes and clinched the first position followed by Asma on the second position while Momal Khan claimed the third Position.
In the stock category A, Maqsood Alam clinched first position, in category B, Muhammad Zareen Magsi, in category C, Syed Mubeen Ahmad while in category D, Adeeb Khan emerged victorious. The 13th Desert Jeep Rally started on February 15 and ended on February 18.
Provincial Minister Information and Culture Mujtaba Shujjaur Rehman, who graced the event as a distinguished guest, said that the Punjab government has diverted the face of development projects towards Southern Punjab and revolutionary steps are being taken for the development and prosperity of Cholistan’s desert area. The minister said this while addressing the cultural and musical night held in connection with the 13th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in front of the Derawar Fort’s gate.
He said that the Cholistan is the carrier of more than 5,000 years old Hakra civilization and that it is the asset of Pakistan’s great archaeological heritage. He added that Cholistan’s hard-working people are a great asset to the country who have kept alive the thousands year old Cholistani civilization.
The minister said that the chief minister of Punjab has taken revolutionary steps to make it comparable to other parts of the country in the likes of road network, water supply schemes for the provision of clean water, construction of tobas for the storage of water, distribution of free cattle among Cholistanis for the development of livestock sector and established schools to spread the light of education to the remote areas of Cholistan.
