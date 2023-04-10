Chinese shopping app Temu wows US amid TikTok fears​

Foinikas said: Yeah,99,04 euros item only priced 2,00 euros. Sure.



I've heard Temu "steals" a lot of info from you. I don't trust it. I don't like it. Click to expand...

that's usually how scam works.There is this scam here in Australia at the moment where someone is selling an IPhone 15 Max for less than $1000 (which is almost half price) and they really do give you a new iPhone, but what you don't know is that they pre-loaded some program to track your data and when you don't know and didn't format the phone before you use and use it as is believing it was new, that's where they strike, I mean they hack just about everything, from your internet banking log in to even your uber eat account.I don't trust any website that present "too good to be true" scheme, there are ALWAYS some angle otherwise they won't let you have stuff cheap..