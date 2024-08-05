Cambodia PM presided over joyous celebrations for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Funan Techo Canal

Khmer TimesAugust 5, 2024Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over joyous celebrations this morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Funan Techo Canal.Thousands of people gathered in the Kien Svay district of Kandal province to witness this significant event, underscoring the project’s importance to the nation.Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over the ceremony, delivering an inspiring speech that highlighted the canal’s symbolic and practical significance. “Through the construction of the historic canal, we are showing a sense of patriotism and national unity,” the Premier stated.“It is also obvious evidence that Cambodia is characterised by peace, unity, and freedom.” This emphasis on the canal’s practical significance informs the nation of its importance and the benefits it will bring.The event saw an overwhelming turnout, with citizens from various parts of the country coming together to celebrate this milestone. Once completed, the Funan Techo canal is expected to serve as a crucial waterway, not only enhancing the country’s infrastructure but also paving the way for significant economic growth, a prospect that fills the nation with hope and optimism.The $1.7 billion project, 51% of the project’s cost funded by Cambodian companies and the rest covered by a Chinese build-operate-transfer (BOT) firm, will transform Cambodia into a major logistics and economic hub within the Mekong sub-region. The Funan Techo Canal will offer a reliable and efficient transportation route, leading to the enhancement of trade and promotion of regional connectivity. The operation of this projects is estimated to substantially generate 88 million USD for the Cambodian government revenue growth in its first year and reach 570 million USD annually by 2050.