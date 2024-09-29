BRICS news and updates

BRICS has unveiled significant details about its new payment system, aimed at enhancing financial cooperation among its member countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on the US dollar and challenge the dominance of Western financial systems like SWIFT.
Key Features of the BRICS Payment System
- Decentralization: The system is designed to distribute financial flows among multiple participants, minimizing the risk of central failures and enhancing stability and transparency
- Interoperability: Utilizing open APIs, the BRICS payment platform will allow seamless transactions across different payment systems, enabling faster and more secure fund transfers
- Digital Currencies: Settlements will be conducted using national currencies or a new digital currency developed specifically for BRICS. The platform will support transactions in local currencies, facilitating easier cross-border trade without needing to convert to US dollars
- Blockchain Technology: The payment system will leverage blockchain to ensure secure and transparent transactions. This technology aims to streamline processes that traditionally involve multiple intermediaries, thus speeding up transaction times significantly
Adoption and Impact
- Widespread Interest: Reports indicate that 159 countries are interested in adopting this payment system, highlighting its potential to reshape global trade dynamics and enhance economic sovereignty for participating nations
- Launch Timeline: The BRICS payment system is expected to be officially launched at the upcoming BRICS summit in October 2024. This timing aligns with ongoing discussions about enhancing financial independence from Western systems