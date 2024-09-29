BRICS news and updates

Objectives of Membership​

Representation at the Summit​

Context of BRICS​

Sri Lanka has officially announced its intention to apply for membership in the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This decision was communicated by Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, who stated that the application will be submitted during the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, scheduled for October 23-24, 2024.The move to join BRICS reflects Sri Lanka's desire to strengthen ties with emerging economies and diversify its international relationships. Herath emphasized that BRICS represents an effective platform for fostering mutually beneficial cooperation, peace, and development through inclusive multilateralism. The country aims to enhance its engagement with developing economies and align itself with a group that seeks to challenge the dominance of Western financial institutions.Due to upcoming parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka, neither Foreign Minister Herath nor President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will attend the summit. Instead, Sri Lanka will be represented by First Deputy Foreign Minister Aruni Wijewardane, who will formally lodge the application for membership. Herath has already reached out to counterparts in BRICS member states to garner support for Sri Lanka's bid.BRICS was originally formed as BRIC in 2006 and expanded to include South Africa in 2010. The organization aims to enhance economic cooperation among its members and increase their political influence on the global stage. Recently, BRICS has welcomed new members, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, as part of its strategy to create a multipolar world order.Sri Lanka's application is a significant step as it seeks to navigate its post-economic crisis landscape while aligning with nations that share similar developmental aspirations. The upcoming summit in Kazan will be a crucial platform for Sri Lanka to present its case for membership in this influential block.