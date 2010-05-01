What's new

Akinci & Aksungur and Turkish Unmanned Fighter Aircraft Program

First TIHA-A Pictures revealed !










Program Definition:

The TIHA, Turkish Indigenous MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) System Program signed between the Undersecretariat for National Defense (SSM) and TAI at December 24, 2004 to meet the MALE UAV requirements of Turkish Armed Forces (TAF). Program covers design, development, production, test and delivery of three air vehicle prototypes, all related ground systems and technical documentation, consist of "Conceptual Design", "Preliminary Design", "Detail Design and Development" and "Tests and Evaluation" phases. During the development phase, a Systems Integration Laboratory (SIL), where system elements and their interfaces will be developed and integrated is established. Consequently, the TIHA System,

System Definition:

With TIHA system, which is developed for day and night real time image intelligence for surveillance, reconnaissance, fixed/moving target detection, identification and tracking missions; the following payload can be carried on board:

* Electro-Optical Day Camera (EO Day TV),
* Day Camera (EO-Electro Optic) / Thermal Camera (IR-Infrared) / LRF-Laser Range Finder & LD-Laser Designator and Spotter,
* SAR-Synthetic Aperture Radar / MTI- Moving Target Indicator & ISAR-Inverse SAR.

Full composite airframe is composed of monocock fuselage, detachable wing and V-Tail, retractable landing gear, equipment bays, service doors and other structural components. The air vehicle is powered by a pusher type piston-prop propulsion system. The airframe is equipped with miscellaneous sub systems like fuel system; de/anti-ice devices; environmental conditioning system for cooling/heating requirements of the compartments.

The avionics system includes a Flight Management System (FMS); integrated to FMS, flight sensors (pitot-static sensor, embedded GPS/INS, magnetic heading, displacement, temperature, pressure transducers), actuators; dedicated communication and identification devices; mission control, record; and other control and interface units.

Technical Specifications:

TIHA system basic performance parameters are as follows:

* Service Ceiling: 30,000 ft
* Endurance: 24 hrs
* Cruise Speed: >75 kts
* Environmental Conditions: 15 kts side wind, 20 kts head wind; temperature, humidity, rain and icing limits as defined in MIL-HDBK-310

TURKISH AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES INC.
 
V Tail and Wings

tara0021.jpg


Fuselage

tara0005-1.jpg

1246386.jpg


Command-control Shelters

TIHA.jpg

shelter_2.jpg
shelter_1.jpg
 
TURKISH INDIGENOUS MALE UAV (TIHA) will go out from its barrack on THIS FRIDAY (16.07.2010) :smitten:. This will be TIHA-A. The next version TIHA-B will be equipped with Turkish-made missiles (Cirit, Umtas, Omtas). Cirit and Umtas has already proven that they are superior to US's Hellfire and Israel's Spike:
Wikipedia: Roketsan Cirit:
(January 12th 2010, Roketsan's Cirit is the first laser guided 2.75" rockets to engage moving targets. Cirit successfully engaged a moving target travelling at 60 km/h while the platform (AH-1W Cobra) it was fired from was moving at 120 knots (222 km/h).)

********* UAVs OF TURKEY *********
Manufacturer: TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries):
Gözcü Tactic UAV
TIHA Operative UAV (The versions: TIHA-A, TIHA-B)
Turna-G

Manufacturer: Baykar, Turkey:
Çald&#305;ran Tactic UAV
Malazgirt
Bayraktar Gözcü Mini UAV

Manufacturer: Vestel, Turkey:
Mini UAV
Mini UAV-2
Tactic UAV
 
Baykar ÇALDIRAN Tactical UAV

Youtube: Turkey - Bayraktar ÇALDIRAN Tactic UAV
Youtube: Bayraktar-ÇALDIRAN Tactic Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Test Flight

* Can read the watch on arm of a terrorist from 7 kms altitude. Can take the very detailed views of the targets on the ground from 7 kms above.

* Range coverage: 1200 kms. Can broadcast from 200 kms

* Endurance: Can non-stop fly 12-hour without any supply

* Manufacturer: Baykar, Turkey

* Service Ceiling: Reached 18000 feet (6000 meters) altitude (On 01 October 2009). It can stay in the 18 000 feet for 8 hours. It can reach to 22000 feet.

* Software: 100% Turkish. 500 000 lines code for autopilot

* Wingspan: 9 meters. Length: 6.5 meters.

* Max takeoff weight: 450 kgs (tohether with FUEL: 140 liters)

* Cameras: termal cameras that can take views at day and night

* Speed: 100-120 kms/h

* Management: can exactly apply the command it is given

* Can self-take off, go on its route, go back and touch down

* The code in autopilot can be changed and the manager can say to Çald&#305;ran that "stop the engine if longitude and latitude passes that value" or "kamikaze to that target" (THEREFORE THIS KIND OF SYSTEMS MUST BE NATIONAL).

* Normal cruising speed: 70 kts

* Payload: UNREVEILED

* Outer body: Carbon-kevlar composite



COMPARISON OF ÇALDIRAN (TURKEY) AND HERON (ISRAEL)


Returning back to home when communication lost Agresive manuevres
ÇALDIRAN: YES YES
HERON: NO NO

TIHA-B (Turkey) > TIHA-A (Turkey) > HERON (Israel) > ÇALDIRAN (Turkey)

Note: Israel's Heron's termal cameras and day-night cameras are UNQUALIFIED!
Turkey's 10 Heron (purchased from Israel) use Turkish termal cameras and day-night cameras (ASELFLIR-300). ASELFLIR-300 is made by ASELSAN of Turkey. Also, ASELSAN increased from biggest 93th (2009) to biggest 86th (2010) defence company in the world according to US's Defence News periodical.

By ASELFLIR-300, one can read the watch on arm of a terrorist from 7 kms above.

Turkey's Heron's Problems (THE NECESSITY OF PRODUCING HIGH-TECH WEAPONS NATIONALLY MOTIVATED TURKEY TO START UAV PROGRAM IN 1992):
1. Turkey requested 30 000 feet max altitude according to contract. But, Herons did NOT reach to 30 000 feet. Israel side said: "Turkey put ASELFLIR 300 on Heron, and therefore Heron cannot reach to 30000 feet".
[30 000 feet: Short range missiles canNOT reach 30 000 feet. Short range missiles CAN reach 20 000 - 22 000 feet. Hence, max altitude is VERY IMPORTANT].
2. Turkey's obus (FIRTINA) hit the targets that Herons showed 500m-1 km falsely. Turkey's obus (FIRTINA) hit the targets that Turkey's own UAV (Bayraktar and Gözcü) showed 100% precisely and 100% accurately.

SO: These 2 errata of Herons are whether due to "Software meddling (interference to software code)" or "Physical incomptence really" is still UNKNOWN really.

Turkey will NOT buy any more Herons after June 2010. Turkey built TIHA UAV. TIHA UAV (loaded with ASELFLIR) can easily reach to 30 000 feet! TIHA-B UAV will have Turkish Cirit missiles (with fire and forget capacity). Turkey's Cirit proved superiority to US's Hellfire and Israel's Spike on early 2010 (January 12th 2010: Roketsan's Cirit is the first laser guided 2.75" rockets to engage moving targets. Cirit successfully engaged a moving target travelling at 60 km/h while the platform (AH-1W Cobra) it was fired from was moving at 120 knots (222 km/h).).

Also, Baykar's ÇALDIRAN said "We can pass Heron completely with the same electronics and avionics with a bigger vehicle. Turkish Army requested us a vehicle with 22 000 feet. If Turkish Army had said more altitude (i.e. 30 000 feet), we would have produced that as well".

Already, ÇALDIRAN's has some features that Herons do NOT have: For example:

COMPARISON OF ÇALDIRAN (TURKEY) AND HERON (ISRAEL)
Features: Returning back to home when communication lost *** Agresive manuevres
ÇALDIRAN: YES *** YES
HERON: NO *** NO

TIHA-A will go out of hangar on 16.07.2010 (This Friday).

Pakistan Defence Minister (he is in Turkey in 14.07.2010 ) will honorize us if he participate TIHA-A Ceromony on 16.07.2010 (This Friday)
 
UAVs OF TURKEY
A. Manufacturer: TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries), Turkey:
Gözcü Tactic UAV
TIHA Operative UAV (The versions: TIHA-A, TIHA-B)
<<TAI TIHA
>>
Turna-G

B. Manufacturer: Baykar, Turkey:
Çald&#305;ran Tactic UAV
<<Turkey - Baykar ÇALDIRAN Tactic UAV:

Turkey - Baykar ÇALDIRAN Test Flight:
>>
Malazgirt

Baykar BAYRAKTAR Gözcü Mini UAV (THE BEST MINI UAV IN THE WORLD) (If otherwise claimed, The claimer MUST put video of the model claimed, and let us compare the videos)
<<
Bayraktar Mini UAV System Presentation:
>>
C. Manufacturer: Vestel, Turkey:
Mini UAV
Mini UAV-2
Tactic UAV
 
If Turkey's Army releases the video of TIHA (that will go out of hangar on 16.07.2010 Friday), I will put them here.

Since TIHA-B is equipped with Roketsan Cirit missiles (that are superior to US's Hellfire missile and Israel's Spike missile), there is a possibility of keeping the videos secret due to military technologies and secrets.
 
VERY NICE, VERY NICE, VERY NICE, VERY NICE, VERY NICE, VERY NICE SURPRISE:victory::smitten::victory::

TAI planned first to introductory ceremony in a fair in United Kingdom, but later gave up, and declared that TIHA's introductory ceremony will be in Turkey on 16.07.2010.

HERE IS THE SURPRISE:
TIHA first designed as MALE (Medium Altitude, Long Endurance) [30 000 feet(about 10 kms)], but NOW, TIHA's ceromony invitation documents printed by TAI writes HALE (High Altitude, Long Endurance) for TIHA.

TAI officials declared that there is NO error in the invitations since max altitude of TIHA increased considerably and NOW TIHA has the HALE characteristic. That made TIHA superior to US's Global Hawk and Israel's Heron TP. TAI officials declared that features of TIHA will be reveiled tomorrow (16.07.2010).
 
RUMOR: TIHA WILL BE NAMED AS THE NAME OF THE MIRACLEOUS BIRD "ANKA" (Anka, Simurg Anka, Zümrüdü Anka, "English: Phoenix") :victory::smitten::victory::

TIHA means "Türk Insans&#305;z Hava Arac&#305; (Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)" and this is name of the project. The resultant aerial vehicle was NOT nicknamed yet. There are rumors that TIHA will be named as the name of the miraclous bird "ANKA".

TAI officials will make this clear tomorrow (16.07.2010).
 
TURKEY EVENTUALLY PRODUCED HIGH ALTITUDE LONG ENDURANCE (HALE) UAV THAT IS SUPERIOR TO US'S GLOBAL HAWK AND ISRAEL'S HERON TP.

The aerial vehicle that is the product of TIHA project was named as Anka (The miracleous bird Anka, Simurg Anka, Zümrüdü Anka, Phoenix).

Here are the photos of 16.07.2010.
Turkey's Army allowed us to take photos. We are not allowed for videos.

Anka_01.jpg

Anka_02.jpg

Anka_03.jpg
 
Anka-B(Turkey)>Anka-A(Turkey)>Global Hawk(US)>Heron TP(Israel)>Çald&#305;ran(Turkey)

Turkish Defence Minister welcomes the invited people:
Anka_04.jpg

The product:
Anka_05.jpg

Ministry of National Defence (Turkey) & Logo of Anka between the TAI in the string:
Anka_06.jpg
 
Anka-B(Turkey)>Anka-A(Turkey)>Global Hawk(US)>Heron TP(Israel)>Çald&#305;ran(Turkey)​
Anka:
Anka_07.jpg

Anka:
Anka_08.jpg

Anka:
Anka_09.jpg
 
Anka-B(Turkey)>Anka-A(Turkey)>Global Hawk(US)>Heron TP(Israel)>Çald&#305;ran(Turkey)​
Minister of National Defence (Vecdi Gönül) and the Chief of the General Staff of Turkey (&#304;lker Ba&#351;bu&#287;):
Anka_10.jpg

Anka:
Anka_11.jpg

Anka:
Anka_12.jpg


and now it comes to the perfectful and extraordinary features of Anka.

Wait me to post them as well.
 

Turkey unveils its own drone plane for first time
AP

By SELCAN HACAOGLU, Associated Press Writer Selcan Hacaoglu, Associated Press Writer &#8211; Fri Jul 16, 10:51 am ET

ANKARA, Turkey &#8212; Turkey on Friday unveiled its first drone airplane, a surveillance craft able to fly for 24-hour stretches over the rugged mountains where Kurdish rebels are waging a deadly insurgency.

Turkey's eagerness to produce its own military technology mirrors its increasingly robust and independent diplomacy in the region. And producing its own drone fleet would allow Turkey to sever an important link with Israel, which has provided Turkey with drones even amid rising tensions over Israeli policy toward the Gaza Strip.

While the success of the Turkish-made drone is far from assured, Turkish engineers said they were confident it would become part of the country's arsenal. Ozcan Ertem, head of the project, said an armed version of the Anka, or Phoenix, was possible but not in the works for now.

Some 43 countries have now developed unmanned aerial vehicles, which have proved to be extremely effective in gathering intelligence and, in U.S. hands, staging attacks in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq.

Ertem said four or five countries, including Pakistan, which has also sought drones from the U.S., are expected to place orders for the Anka once the Turkish Air Force issues an order probably later this year. The first system, comprising three planes and remote-control units, was expected to be delivered to the Turkish Air Force in 2013.

The drone, with a 56-foot wingspan and an ability to fly for 24 hours at a speed of 75 knots per hour and height of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) is expected to spy mostly on Kurdish rebels who have recently increased infiltration into Turkey from bases in northern Iraq and escalated attacks on Turkish targets in a war for autonomy in the Kurdish-dominated southeast that has killed as many as 40,000 people since 1984.

Turkey has purchased 10 massive Heron drones from Israel and their delivery was expected to be completed in August.

Turkey had also bought or leased other drones from Israel, he said, and the United States separately provides intelligence from Predator drones on the Kurdish rebels.

The defense cooperation goes beyond drones &#8212; Israel has upgraded some of Turkey's combat jets and tanks with modern radar equipment, according to defense officials and analysts, &#8212; but the relationship is threatened by the dispute over Israel's May 31 raid on an aid ship that attempted to break its blockade of Gaza. After Israeli commandos killed eight Turks and one Turkish-American aboard the ship, Turkey withdrew its ambassador and pulled out of three naval drills with Israel in the Mediterranean.

Turkey's Defense Minister Vecdi Gonul and Gen. Ilker Basbug, head of the military, were among those who burst into applause to congratulate engineers as workers towed the drone about the height of a man onto the tarmac, painted in gray of combat jets, with a V-shaped tail and propeller in the back.

Remzi Barlas, head of the engineering group at Turkish Aerospace Space Industries Inc, said Anka was as capable as the Israeli Heron and even features a better anti-icing system that works for the entire 24 hour-flight. Its diesel Centurion engine by German-based company Thielert Aircraft Enginges GmbH works with jet fuel that is easier to find in remote Turkish bases in the southeast, he said. A high-octane fuel is used for the Heron.

The Turkish defense industry is "not yet world-class, but certainly growing. However, it is still dependent on foreign builders and likely will stay that way for a while," said Peter Singer, director of the 21st Century Defense Initiative at the Brookings Institution.

"This is a new technology that is interestingly both easy and difficult to build and use effectively. The construction is often easier than the integration into operations," Singer said of drones. "It took years before the US was able to learn how to use the Predator (a drone that can fire missiles) to a significant effect, most especially linked with ground troops."

There has also been friction in Turkey's defense relations with Washington following its refusal to host U.S. troops for the invasion of Iraq in 2003. For the first time, no U.S. companies bid for a major Turkish attack helicopter contract in 2006, after Turkey insisted on full access to the aircraft's specific software codes &#8212; which the United States considers a security risk. Turkey and Italy then launched a $3 billion project to co-produce 50 attack helicopters for the Turkish army.

Nihat Ali Ozcan, of the Economic Policy Research Institute in Ankara, said Turkey had asked for several attack helicopter gunships to respond a dramatic escalation of attacks by Kurdish rebels, who use bases in northern Iraq to stage hit-and-run attacks on Turkish targets, but the U.S. Congress only approved two.

http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20100716/ap_on_hi_te/eu_turkey_spy_plane
 

