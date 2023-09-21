Advice Needed! Confused regarding AI course / career

PaklovesTurkiye said: Hey Guys!



I have a non-IT background but I want to jump in the world of AI



But I am bit nervous



Would I be able to compete with a guy who holds a 4 year college/university degree in AI?



I mean there is serious competition and what are the chances of success for a person who is new to AI and have no IT background?



Well nothing is impossible. I have learnt many new things later on in life, but one overarching advice I will give is, whatever you want to do, do it as early as possible. If you have to fail, fail early.It can be tempting to 'jump' into AI because one feels that's where the jobs are, and those are the ones that pay well. But I wouldn't recommend jumping into the tech side if you are not from a tech background. The tech folks are very unwelcoming of non tech people coming into their teams. You can work on the functional (domain side), depending on what area interests you. Also accept that you may never be able to earn as much as the pure tech guys.Business grads are what Lee Iacocca said - "MBAs know everything, but understand nothing." No offence, I am an MBA too, but I am an engineer also. You must become an expert in domain if you cannot be a tech expert. Try not to do too many things and not to become a generalist. Generalists are valued only much later in their career.