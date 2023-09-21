What's new

Advice Needed! Confused regarding AI course / career

Hey Guys!

I have a non-IT background but I want to jump in the world of AI

But I am bit nervous

Would I be able to compete with a guy who holds a 4 year college/university degree in AI?

I mean there is serious competition and what are the chances of success for a person who is new to AI and have no IT background?

Thanks...
 
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha

Please don’t take my laugh seriously.


Degrees are a joke in the world of IT.

It’s all about specialized courses and focused study with relevant internships
 
I don't think AI is that easy to jump into it. This is coming from an IT professional. There are other streams in IT where you can explore as a non IT candidate.
 
So, what do you recommend?

Being 30 years old, Which skill of AI is relatively easy to learn for a non IT background

@fitpOsitive

Logical Point.

But still, If I ask which AI skill is relatively easy to learn for non IT person and has good earning potential too...which one would it be? Any idea?

Like?
 
Do this basic course: https://www.coursera.org/learn/ai-for-everyone

This is the perfect course for a beginner like you. After doing this short course, decide whether this field is for you or not.
 
You don't need to learn it. All you have to do is to learn how to control people who know AI.
On a normal note, you can learn business automation using AI. You can learn trade bots using AI. May be some data analytics courses.
You are a business graduate?
 
Yes, a business graduate.
 
Suggest you take some short courses in AI and gauge if its your interest.

Going in for the money is not advisable.
 
Well nothing is impossible. I have learnt many new things later on in life, but one overarching advice I will give is, whatever you want to do, do it as early as possible. If you have to fail, fail early.

It can be tempting to 'jump' into AI because one feels that's where the jobs are, and those are the ones that pay well. But I wouldn't recommend jumping into the tech side if you are not from a tech background. The tech folks are very unwelcoming of non tech people coming into their teams. You can work on the functional (domain side), depending on what area interests you. Also accept that you may never be able to earn as much as the pure tech guys.

Business grads are what Lee Iacocca said - "MBAs know everything, but understand nothing." No offence, I am an MBA too, but I am an engineer also. You must become an expert in domain if you cannot be a tech expert. Try not to do too many things and not to become a generalist. Generalists are valued only much later in their career.
 
If you're really interested and want to make a career out of it, why not take a bunch of online courses on basic CS topics, then go for an MSc. in Computer Science?
 
Are you good in Mathematics ? Were you good in Mathematics as a high schooler ?
 
go for certifications. forget degrees. they are useless. no practicals in degrees.
 
Thanks for detailed reply :)

Would you elaborate below one? like example?

You can work on the functional (domain side), depending on what area interests you
Click to expand...

Was Average :)
 

