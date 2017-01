Recently Japanese admirals conduct internal military excerise and simulation to evalulate the outcome of a possible skirmish with China in East China sea.The conclusion is the Japanese airforce may hold the line for a few hours to a few days before lost all their fighters to China, they believe Chinese airforce enjoy a significant number and quanlity advantage, and their pilots are at least as good as the Japanese ones.The Japanese are more confident in their navy, believe if China dont use their antiship ballastic missiles from rocket force, then there is 30% of the chance the japanese navy can defeat Chinese navy in east China sea, however if China use their antiship ballastic missiles, the winning chance will reduce to zero.Such simulation is under the assumption of current military balance, and under the assumption that US force wont come to rescue.With such results, the Japanese defence force call for deepen cooperation with US force stationed in Japan and warn against operation without US's support, and acceralation the purchasement of F-35.This is consistent with an earlier article published on Foregin Policy, the US think tank believe without US intereven the Japanese will lose to PLA in 5 days, and the think tank suggest the US should not interenve such skirimish if it is not invloved in PLA invade Japan mainland.