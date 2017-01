Understanding the sensors and sensor fusion system of F-35 JSF - For the dummies

ON-BOARD SENSORS

AESA radar system (active)

AN/APG-81

The Distributed Aperture System (active)

AN/AAQ-37

Developer: Northrop Grumman



Highlight:

360 degree spherical situational awareness (the first of its kind in aviation history)

The Electro-Optical Targeting System (passive via manual control; active via fusion)

The Communications, Navigation, and Identification (CNI) suite (passive)

The Electronic Warfare Suite (active)

SENSOR FUSION SYSTEM

fused

work as a collective whole

unparalleled 360 degree situational awareness

reduced workload

Suppose that an enemy pilot is able to neutralize sensor A in one F-35 in a formation of several. The likelihood that the enemy will be able to do the same to another F-35 in the same formation is slim to none. Therefore, it is almost impractical for the enemy to defeat multiple sensors on multiple F-35s simultaneously.

Because the sensors between the F-35s are fused, the pilot in aircraft #1 can simply tap in to aircraft #2’s sensor suite.

SUMMARY

