The concrete blocks, which are 2 meters wide, 3 meters high and weigh 7 tons, are being installed on the border.The first step was to build a 900 km long concrete wall all along the Syrian border. Construction will be finished in April/May 2017.Parts of the border are already completed and closely guarded.​

Dubbed the "Turkish Wall" by local media drawing comparisons to the Great Wall of China, the concrete blocks that straddle the 900-kilometer (559-mile) long border will be manned by troops.Military sources say the wall has already significantly curbed smuggling and "irregular crossings." In an area covering Gaziantep and Kilis, two Turkish cities used as major gateways into Turkey by smugglers from Syria, only 76 cases of smuggling were detected in 2016 while it was 2,044 in 2015.The wall is being built behind minefields, deep ditches and is reinforced with barbed wire and steel fences. On watch towers along the border wall, soldiers monitor the security while armored military vehicles patrol around the clock.As a direct consequence, the number of people trying to join terrorist groups like ISIS & PKK/PYD dropped by seven times compared to 2015.