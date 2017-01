The title said "The Saudi Women afraid to go home" who would ever use such a generalization title except a red neck man who used to be homeless in the streets of every single state of his country?

These women are mostly Syrians or non-arabs who their parents offered the Saudi citizenship in the past, that's okay they can leave to where they want, no one is ever gonna give a damn about them. it's as the same as many Americans leaving their country to another places or even the Kuwaities who went to live in Qatar and EU because their government decline their citizenship after they spoke up against Al Subah family although those kuwaities have been living in Kuwait since ever.

Click to expand...