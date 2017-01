Because religion is not like trade of goods and services..basically in religion...its all about gain for one economy..and loss for another one...no value or product or services are added to that economy...that is why religious tourism is always subject to higher criticism..it also brings many negative social impacts..mainly radicalization..many people after their hajj or umraa become more religious and start imposing religion on their children harshly..or pull them out of school for hifz...

Click to expand...