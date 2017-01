There's not much Hindu-Muslim distinction among Bengalis in most of BD.

Bengalis, both Hindus and Muslims, form the BD elite.



Some remote incidents or 2-3 Muslim/Hindu bloggers getting killed in a country of 160 million is no big deal. Police are looking into those and culprits are being brought to justice.



Besides, Hindus don't face caste based discrimination in BD (unlike India).

