Chairing a consultative meeting of opposition parties regarding the revival of military courts, opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will oppose the reinstatement of military courts.



The veteran politician chaired a consultative meeting of opposition parties a day after the federal government initiated consultations to introduce a constitutional amendment reinstating the controversial courts for a period of time all political parties agreed upon.



Also in attendance at the meeting were Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Shireen Mazari, PPP's Naveed Qamar, and Jamaat-i-Islami's Tariqullah.



Speaking to journalists about the PPP's stance on the revival of military courts, Shah said, "This has been our point of view since day one."



The JI declared that they, too, would oppose the reinstatement of military courts.



PTI's Qureshi said the PTI would first listen to the government's point of view on the subject and then present its own.