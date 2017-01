A previous attempt to sell the PSM by then prime minister Shaukat Aziz to a Saudi-led consortium for Rs21.6 billion ($362 million) was struck down by a landmark Supreme Court ruling in June 2006, which practically led to a halt of the privatisation programme for almost eight years.



The PSM’s accumulated losses and liabilities, which stood at Rs26bn at the end of 2008, have increased to around Rs415bn, including Rs166bn payable liabilities.



The government has injected over Rs85bn out of the federal budget for various bailout packages since than

