Also, a complaint has been lodged against CBI officials by a former minister for arresting Sudip Bandopadhyay. As of now, there are three such instances in which, legal actions have been initiated against senior BJP leaders. According to sources in government, more such actions are in the offing.

KOLKATA:Moreover, the FIR has been registered against me by Trinamool’s woman councillor. But I want to ask why they did not register an FIR when Tapas Pal in a public programme said he would unleash his men to rape CPM women?” Sinha asked.This apart, the Bengal government has also started clamping down on events of the BJP and RSS. The government has denied permission to the RSS to hold a "Kolkata Mahanagar Sayam Sevak Sammelan" in the city . The programme is scheduled to take place on January 14. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering.This is supposed be first such programme in the city in which the Sangh volunteers will gather at the venue in uniform and perform certain skills they learn in Sakhas. The government has also denied Babul Supriyo permission to hold his annual "Assansol mela".In both cases, the RSS and BJP leadership has secured permission from central organisations like the Army and Railways to hold the respective events.RSS has got land-permission from the Eastern Command to hold the RSS chief ’s programme in Brigade, the largest ground in the city centre, generally used for the political rallies of the ruling party. However, Sangh leaders were denied permission by the police. In the case of Asansol, the BJP leadership had managed permission from the railways to hold the fair in the railway ground.However, in both cases, RSS and BJP have filed cases in high court and a local court irrespectively seeking permission.