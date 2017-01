Here is everything the richest people in London spend their money on



Mayfair is in central west London and is next to Hyde Park and near Buckingham Palace.

Wetherell said "entry level” flats in Mayfair now cost over £1 million while the average home costs £4.8 million.

The most expensive homes in Mayfair are currently valued up to £200 million, says Wetherell.

But since Mayfair is also the “London address of choice” for wealthy residents from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, as well as many other countries, many choose to rent plush properties instead of purchasing them.

Wetherell said the number of millionaire residents in Mayfair can double during the summer and winter months. Rental prices in Mayfair go for an average of £1,387 per week.

Over 60% of Mayfair’s residents are born overseas, up from 49% in 2001, and range across 42 nationalities. They are also the area's biggest spenders.

The Wetherell report says that overseas residents in Mayfair homes valued over £15 million typically stay in the area for just 90 days at a time. During this period, the household will spend £4.5 million, while one day "creates expenditure of £50,000 into the local London economy."

The average annual household spend goes on services that the ordinary Briton can only dream of. For example, "£325,000 is spent on domestic staff salaries consisting of typically six staff consisting of butler, chef, chauffeur, nanny, housekeeper and maid."