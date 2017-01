FM-90 missiles join Bangladesh Army’s anti-air defence

Abdul Aziz, Cox's Bazar

Published at 06:18 PM January 03, 2017

Bangladesh Army conducted a test firing of the FM-90 surface-to-air missile as the latest addition to its air defence on Tuesday morning at Inani Beach in Cox’s Bazar.

Test fire of an FM-90 missile as part of Bangladesh's growing military arsenalDhaka TribuneThe FM-90 surface-to-air missile is developed by China and popularly known with its HQ-7 designation.The FM-90 missile has a range of 15km radius, and 25km radar and is capable of shooting down hostile aircrafts and cruise missiles. The missile is highly sophisticated and its performance is unaffected by adverse weather and light conditions.The FM-90 has been an integral part of the Bangladesh Air Forces’ air defenceThe missiles have a Mach 2.3 speed (750m/s). Each FM-90 unit consists of a search unit, 3 firing units, and a maintenance unit.Bangladesh Army stated the missile has greatly augmented our country’s air defence system. The missile has been part of the arsenal of Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Navy for some time now.The missile is popular as a short-range anti-air weapon for its practical usage against anti-radar weapons and aircraft. It comes with anti-jamming capabilities (both active and passive),An FM-90 convoy, rolling thunderThe test launch was conducted by the Adhoc Air Defence Artillery Regiment. Army Chief of Staff General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq and other senior military staff supervised the launch.The missile was approved for the army’s Short-Range Air Defence (SHORAD) system back in February 2016.