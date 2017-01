Donald Trump Invited One Pakistani In His Inauguration & It’s Not Nawaz Sharif

BUT WHO IS THAT PAKISTANI DONALD TRUMP HAS INVITED?

IT IS NOT PRIME MINISTER NAWAZ SHARIF. IT IS NOT PRESIDENT MAMNOON HUSSAIN EITHER.

THEN WHO IS IT?

IT’S THE FORMER PRESIDENT OF PAKISTAN AND CO-CHAIRPERSON OF PAKISTAN PEOPLE’S PARTY (PPP), MR. ASIF ALI ZARDARI!

By Zain Kazi Posted on January 16, 2017EMAILDonald Trump is the president-elect of the United States of America. He will be the 45th President of the United States when he assumes office on 20th of January, 2017.In a blazing battle with Hilary Clinton for the U.S Presidency, the Republican candidate Trump amassed a staggering victory and stunned the entire world with the result.The outgoing election that took a toll on the entire year of 2016 finally brought a decisive conclusion after it presented Donald Trump as the president-elect. The news of Trump’s triumph holds an account for the most major event of 2016.Source: Salonwas the famous chant and it summed up 2016 pretty much. It captivated the attention of all. It ran in the news for months after months and yet continues to steal the headlines.[adinserterblock=”3″]While Trump’s victory was a massive blow for the supporters of Hilary Clinton and the, it remained a remarkable victory for the pro-Trump masses.President Barrack Obama shall depart the White House soon and Trump is going to take charge. His inauguration is not far and he has invited a number of significant personalities from around the world to be part of it.Source: YouTubeConsidering the Pakistan-America relations, it could not be possible for Trump to diss someone from Pakistan. He has shown keen interest to allow one Pakistani attending his inauguration ceremony.Source: Daily PakistanThe news has stolen the attention of many Pakistanis. It has lent a heap of analysis and interest of various analysts who are trying to decode the basis of Asif Zardari attending Trump’s inauguration and its consequences.[adinserterblock=”3″]It may be said that it may not be merely an invitation or meeting. It holds a major significance that experts have crippled their attention towards.Something decisive would come out of it, definitely! We are surely anticipating something out of the decision to invite Asif Zardari to Washington.We are surely anticipating something out of the decision to invite Asif Zardari to Washington.As for now, we are gearing up for it. It is a major turn of events and questions remains as toMamnoon Hussain makes sense but why not Nawaz Sharif? He is who represents Pakistan.We wish Donald Trump all the great luck for Presidency of the United States.Kaisa diya?