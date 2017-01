World has already seen Manufacturing Jobs disappear to world of Robots

Amazon bringing drone delivery driver (All those delivery jobs world wide under threat)

Driverless cars (All those taxi drivers / Private drivers , world wide you guessed is gone, UBER)



Amazon also bringing in technology in Malls to get rid of Merchant / Check out clerk



Automation of IT , presently drive in IT sector to automate 40% of IT to become obsolete

UAV , and Pilotless Jets

80% Chance even buses will be automated (All the bus drivers / conductors gone)

Electrical Engines , all those Oil car Mechanics (Gone)

Even Surgery Robots are becoming a reality

Forget end of humanity by weapon there will be crisis due to too many people in world governed by Corporations , who control RobotsPresent/FutureThe World Powers are touting the "Cloud" Technology in order to control all Data of the worlda time is not far when Internet will accessible based on your Race /CitizenshipAI BOTS would control access decisions , becasue ROBOTS have no sense of Ethics