In a desperate measure, Rajasthan government places cradles around the state where parents can leave unwanted babies.





Several hundred baby girls are abandoned each year in the Indian state of Rajasthan [Piyal Al Adhikary/EPA]

Rajasthan, India -

In the early morning hours outside a hospital in the city of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, a newborn baby girl - still with her umbilical cord attached - was found abandoned and in critical health. Underweight and wet after hours of intermittent rainfall throughout the night, the baby's condition deteriorated.

The infant was rushed by hospital staff to a neonatal intensive care unit and then taken to another hospital for better medical treatment. The child welfare committee in

India

lodged a police case for the abandonment.

The child is only one of the several hundred baby girls abandoned each year in the Indian state.

Poverty

, along with the cultural tendency to favour boys, has pushed parents to abandon infants in dumps, hedges, bushes, bus stands, railway tracks, and water bodies - exposing them to fatal risks.

Today,

90 percent

of the 11 million abandoned babies in India are girls.

Female infants are being thrown off in dustbins to be eaten by animals. This is a temporary solution to save those lives," says Agrawal. "The long-term solution to change the mentality would take years