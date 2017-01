Yeah thankfully we are still men and have women to breed with. You feel free to be a bitch, a gay or whtever that doesn't harm your shitty body. So be it. Britain the land of GAYs and freedom for bitches.

Hey will you bother if i call you a bastard? In your opinion you are free to be a bastard. Isn't it?

Since now i will call you the S A S snow. How is that?

Click to expand...