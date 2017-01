I have to wonder what levels of oppression have forced these young, innocent Kashmiri youth to pick up arms instead of pens. Anywhere oppression and severe discrimination is rampant people will raise arms against the authorities. Even Lucknow muslims are waiting for spark that ignites the fire. Once the Indians start treating Lucknowis as Kashmiris they will have a revolution on their hands that they will be totally incapable of controlling.

Click to expand...